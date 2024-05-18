The evolution of the human nervous system in the digital age

Over thousands of years, the nervous system underwent an astonishing evolution, adapting to meet the changing challenges of the environment.

The brain has been molding and developing, incorporating new structures and capabilities that have allowed humanity to achieve unprecedented levels of mastery over the world around it. One of the first additions to the brain repertoire was the reptilian brain, which was responsible for basic instincts and habits for survival. This legacy is felt in the most primitive impulses, such as the desire to search for food or avoid danger.

It introduced the ability to experience more complex emotions. This addition allowed humans to form emotional bonds with their offspring and form more cohesive societies. A practical example of this evolution can be seen in the way modern parents care for and protect their children, a manifestation of emotional bonds that were formed thousands of years ago.

He was the one who gave human beings the capacity for logical reasoning and abstract thinking. This development was fundamental for the advancement of civilization, allowing the creation of tools, the development of language and, more recently, the digital revolution.

The brain is approximately 200,000 years old, but the carving of the alphabet in the brain, 5,000 years ago, produced an extraordinary transformation, since it allowed it to communicate in a way that no species could imitate.

In the decade of the brain (1990-2000) neuroimaging was discovered and it was possible to visualize the brain when it thinks and discover the brains that regulate human behavior: the reptilian brain, the emotional limbic brain and the rational brain that was housed in the cerebral cortex. .

The three brains cooperate, but they also confront each other. Education has not found a way to synchronize them and this is a topic that is currently being debated.

One seeks rest, repeating what they learned and automating it to conserve energy. The other force tries to find the new because it realizes that by doing the same it cannot improve. One force is conservative, the other progressive. One routine, the other creative. They could be harmonized to increase productivity, that is, to achieve more in less time. This is achieved with the methods that constitute man's greatest wealth. By discovering the inner genius that lives in each being, the energy and empowerment that is inner power grows. Energy can be blocked if motivation is lost, it must circulate. You have to learn to use your brain and not leave it to chance.

Seek to save energy in your movements. The nervous system optimizes patterns to achieve the most economical on an energetic level. Wasting it is a threat to survival. Man first turned to animals to reduce physical effort and then to machines. For what he could not delegate he invented knowledge. He learned to hunt, make clothes, build his home. That's where the job arose. Today Artificial Intelligence (AI) gives you the opportunity to do nothing. It is an excellent but dangerous offer.

When faced with unexpected problems that are a result of the speed of change, you must draw on your other strength and fabricate ideas. This involves curiosity, imagination, creativity, resilience, improvisation, attitude. To convert those abilities that you bring from birth into skills, you must practice them.

When the man stood up, the mouth stopped taking the food, the hands freed themselves, took over, and the brain grew. Today, AI revalues ​​intelligence and allows us to design a future of collaboration between people and technology.

The algorithms generated by AI process data on a large scale and people decide.

Life is a permanent succession. When you master a technology, in a short time it changes to another and you have to learn to master the new one. Learning is intelligence. AI can be delegated the “how” but not the “why” or the “why”.

AI learns from people. For this, it is necessary to transfer to him how the task is carried out so that he can do it and recommend how to do it better.

It is not something magical, it is the technological way of Managing Knowledge. The most modern cell phone becomes older every day since it is purchased. On the other hand, AI learns something new every day. Problems always arise, people raise them, learn to solve them and ask AI for support. They try to stop doing things to start doing other more valuable things. For a long time now, instead of translating into English, they delegated it to Google Translator. Or to the GPT Chat to write them a note.

AI should be used to create the brain of the company. What is going to happen tomorrow in the short term will not be very different from what happened today, which in turn is similar to what happened yesterday. The better you know the past, the easier it will be to predict, plan, anticipate and prepare. That is why activities that allow us to capture the past are key. What this information is very valuable for is to understand how we got to the present. The AI, already appropriating that knowledge, offers options for the future that does not yet exist but must be invented.

Before, doctors had the knowledge. Then it was in the books. When it was digitized with technology, it allowed millions of data from patients with the same symptoms to be reviewed, looking for patterns. With this accumulated historical knowledge, today the doctor can make an optimal diagnosis and propose treatments.

Companies do not have much data about their business or it is not of adequate quality or it is in the heads of their people. Data processed by a digital brain sees what cannot be seen with the naked eye

An AI can review millions in a short time and detect patterns. You can make predictions to make better decisions. It also reduces the dependence on knowledge workers by making combinations that they could not make.

In the current era, the human brain is transitioning towards integration with digital technology. As it becomes increasingly interconnected and dependent on technology, the brain is learning to interact with digital interfaces in ways that would have been unimaginable just a few decades ago.

A notable example of this evolution is the way smartphones are used. These devices have become extensions of the brain, storing information, facilitating communication and providing access to a world of knowledge.

The ability to adapt and take advantage of these new technological tools is a testament to the flexibility and plasticity of the human brain.

However, as the digital age is embraced, there are also new challenges. Artificial Intelligence (AI), for example, is transforming the way we work and live, offering exciting opportunities but also raising questions about the future of work and humanity itself. In this context, the human brain is learning from technology in ways never before imagined. Tools like Google Translator use machine learning algorithms to translate languages.

This tool leverages language models to create captivating narratives. Artificial Intelligence opens a world of possibilities for narrative and allows you to create stories with astonishing ease. This technology offers tools that can be used as great activators of imagination and creativity. The human nervous system evolves more and more rapidly to adapt to everything new that it invents at an accelerated pace. We are experiencing the creation of the digital creature typical of its activity, and it does so while maintaining its main strengths: energy savings and creativity.

However, the complexity of the technology also raises questions about the future of human work. As automation replaces tasks performed by people, readiness to adapt and reinvent yourself in an ever-evolving world of work is crucial.

The attunement between the human and digital nervous systems requires synchronization and difficulties arise when they develop in independent and non-collaborative modes. The GPT chat, for example, had a fantastic development but when you consult it, you do not know the history of the organizations and they are not prepared to transmit the data that the tool needs to diagnose.

In this context, it is crucial to remember that, although technology can be powerful, it is still a tool created by and for humans. True power lies in the ability to combine human creativity and ingenuity with the power of technology, working together to solve complex problems and shape a better future. In short, the evolution of the human nervous system is a testament to our species' incredible capacity for adaptation and learning. As we continue to move forward in the digital age, it is essential to stay grounded in what makes us human: our creativity, our empathy, and our ability to work together to overcome any challenge we face.