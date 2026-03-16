The Brazilian startup that wants to be the best CRM for distributors and wholesalers receives its first investment of US$ 170,000

Recurring Sales CRM, founded in Recife at the end of 2024, became the first bet of the FIP Nordeste Capital Semente fund. The platform combines sales management, automation and artificial intelligence for a segment that has historically been ignored by traditional technology solutions.

What Recurring Sales CRM does

Northeast Brazil is full of distributors, wholesalers and regional industries that move large volumes of recurring sales, but operate with unsophisticated tools. Recurring Sales CRM solved that problem.

The platform analyzes operational data such as orders, invoices and purchase history to generate recommendations based on the actual behavior of each customer. All from a single environment that unifies the most used communication channels in day-to-day business.

Behind the project is Emilio Saad Neto, an entrepreneur with direct experience in the sector. Prior to Recurring Sales, he founded Fusion DMS, a route planning and delivery management company that was acquired in 2020 by Praxio, part of the nstech group. He co-founded it with Gilson José Carneiro Leão Filho.

Why Northeast Brazil

Recife has established itself as the main innovation hub outside the South-Southeast axis of the country. Porto Digital, CESAR and the UFPE Computing Center make up a solid infrastructure that has attracted talent and investment in recent years. Fortaleza, Natal and Salvador are also attracting more and more attention from investors.

Triaxis Capital has been present in Recife since 2012 and was one of the first managers to systematically invest in the region. Today it manages three funds together with Crescera, with nearly US$68 million ready to be deployed in the coming years.

The next steps

With the fresh capital, Recurring Sales CRM could aim for the next steps of strengthening its sales team and artificial intelligence in ways that make them better for the market it serves. Adoption of CRM and AI solutions in Brazil’s wholesale and distributor segment is still low, representing a considerable growth opportunity.

In addition to money, the startup accesses technological acceleration programs run by CESAR and market acceleration programs run by IEBT, two assets that go far beyond capital.