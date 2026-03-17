Chilean exoskeletons arrive at the largest mining project under construction in Argentina

Andes Levers is a Chilean startup focused on creating technologies that improve safety and productivity in highly physically demanding sectors such as mining, construction and energy. Its main innovation is industrial exoskeletons, designed to reduce effort in critical areas of the body and prevent injuries derived from repetitive tasks or load handling.

El Pachón and technological integration

The El Pachón mining project, considered one of the most relevant copper developments in South America, began to incorporate this technology into its operations. With an estimated investment of US$9.5 billion and a projected production of 400 thousand tons of copper per year, it is positioned as the largest mining development currently under construction in Argentina.

The implementation of the exoskeletons began in May 2025, along with training and technical support for workers. Since then, Andes Levers has expanded its presence in the project, consolidating its participation in a large-scale environment.

Exoskeletons allow reducing physical load in critical areas such as back and shoulders, especially in repetitive tasks or load handling. According to technical data, these devices can reduce muscle fatigue by up to 44.5% in workers exposed to intense efforts.

More solutions for workplace safety

In addition to exoskeletons, the company has developed a smart bracelet capable of detecting voltage and alerting workers when they approach areas with electrical risk. This device emits multisensory signals in real time, helping to prevent accidents in industrial tasks.

Currently, this technology is used in mining, construction and energy, sectors where electrical risks are one of the main threats to occupational safety.

Regional impact of innovation

Andes Levers’ participation in El Pachón not only represents progress in the incorporation of Chilean technology in large-scale projects, but also reflects the growing relevance of Latin American startups in traditional industries. By combining productivity with safety and sustainability, these initiatives position the region as a hub of innovation capable of transforming strategic sectors such as mining and energy.

At the same time, the experience acquired in Argentina opens the door for Andes Levers and other startups in the region to expand their solutions to new markets. The ability to scale technologies that improve occupational health and prevent accidents reinforces Latin America’s competitiveness in the industrial field, showing that local innovation can have a global impact.