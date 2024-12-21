Step by step: programming the future through thought and experience

The future of man is not a random event, but the result of conscious and unconscious programming based on thought and experience. Learning from both success and failure is essential on this path of self-development, where every step counts.

Neurolinguistic Programming (NLP) teaches us that successful behaviors can be programmed. Like software, our sensory perceptions and emotions generate behavioral patterns that are automated to facilitate our everyday responses. However, this automation can become a double-edged sword if we stop questioning it. As the saying goes: “Nothing fails like success.” Therefore, we must train the mind to leave autopilot and activate manual pilot, which allows us to innovate and adapt to new challenges.

The human brain has an extraordinary capacity called neuronal plasticity, which allows neurons to form new connections and pathways. This process is essential to leave rigid habits behind and acquire more flexible and productive ones. Mental gymnastics, which includes cognitive exercises, is key to strengthening this capacity, improving attention, curiosity and our way of observing reality.

Getting out of the routine invites us to build new paths without needing to destroy what we have learned. As adults, we tend to operate under fixed patterns created in childhood, but we can enrich our minds by adopting a more relational and innovative approach. Small incremental changes in our thoughts and actions allow us to move forward without fear into the unknown, transforming curiosity into wonder and learning from both mistakes and successes.

To program excellent results, it is crucial to have clear objectives and establish flexible plans. According to Einstein, “he who always does the same thing obtains the same result.” Creativity and the ability to vary focus when something fails are essential elements to achieve our goals.

A well-planned objective must meet certain criteria: be formulated positively, depend on our actions, be evaluable and have a positive impact on our environment. By making a plan, we not only project the future, but we also ensure that each action is aligned with our goals.

NLP teaches us that we program our behavior according to our experiences, but that these can be reprogrammed when reality or our dreams demand it. This is where the concept of “creative destruction” becomes important: we must question and improve our own methods before others do.

Changing our limiting beliefs, such as “I can’t,” into positive affirmations opens up new possibilities. Just as Henry Ford said, “Whether you think you can or you can’t, you’re right.” This internal change affects our emotions, thoughts and behaviors systemically.

Effective communication and connection with others are pillars to move forward. Observing, understanding and reformulating what others express not only improves our relationships, but also enhances our ability to learn. Likewise, techniques such as anchoring help us associate positive stimuli with desired states, creating an “internal button” that we can activate when we need it.

Learning to consciously direct our mind transforms us into protagonists of our lives, instead of simple spectators. As Seneca said, “there are no favorable winds for those who do not know which port they want to reach.”

Build a society of excellence

NLP is not only an individual tool, but it can also contribute to building a more equitable and productive society. Modeling and surpassing excellence, as Japan did after World War II, is an example of how nations, companies and individuals can prosper by imitating and improving the best.

The language we use also plays a crucial role in this process. Changing words like “problem” to “goal” or “failure” to “error” transforms our perception and drives us to move forward. Because, in the end, what matters is not just what we do, but the intention and passion we put into it.