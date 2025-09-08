Start today: Sao Paulo Tech Week 2025 seeks to mobilize the Brazilian ecosystem and attract worldwide attention to Latam

From September 8 to 12, São Paulo will be the epicenter of innovation in Latin America with São Paulo Tech Week. The city will house dozens of events distributed in various locations in the capital, with a collaborative agenda that promises to bring together more than 4,000 people, including founders, investors, executives and innovation leaders.

Inspired by global movements such as New York, São Paulo’s edition is organized by three of the most important figures of the Brazilian ecosystem: Cubo Itaú, Beacon Founders and Endeavor Brazil.

«The Tech Week is not an isolated event. It is a movement that arises from the collaboration between organizations that share the same objective of strengthening the innovation ecosystem in Brazil and connecting it with the world, ”says Felipe Gasso, partner of Beacon Founders.

In 2024, São Paulo Tech Week brought together more than 3000 participants in 38 events. This year, the expectation is to expand the agenda with diverse and enriching content, designed by and for those who build the new economy. The highlight is the diversity of formats: from talks and panels to dinner, workshops, Happy Hours, nights of presentations, mentoring and immersive experiences.

The proposal is simple: any organization that works in technology, innovation, entrepreneurship or capital can propose an event. Once approved, the initiative becomes part of the official agenda of the week.

«This is what distinguishes São Paulo Tech Week: his collaborative character. This embodies one of the strongest principles of Endeavor: the remuneration. We believe that high -impact entrepreneurs play a fundamental role in the remuneration and strengthening of the ecosystem. By creating a meeting, exchange and connection space between those who build the future, the week creates real bridges between generations of entrepreneurs, investors and leaders who share the same commitment to the growth of Brazil, ”emphasizes Gustavo Cruz, director of Capital Management and Endeavor networks.

Among the events already confirmed is Cube connects, the main annual meeting of Cube Itaú, which will be held on September 10 and 11. This year’s edition promises to have the presence of renowned international speakers, as well as content sessions, networking opportunities and exclusive experiences for sector leaders.

In such a special year, in which Cube celebrates 10 years of impact on the Latin American ecosystem, we could not celebrate it in another way than by promoting connections that generate businesses. For the first time, we will have two days of cube connects, with more than 20 hours of content, the presence of international speakers and the expectation of gathering more than a thousand people. As in the weeks held outside Brazil, our main objective is to gather entrepreneurs with the potential to transform society through technology, along with other actors, to write the next chapters of innovation, says Marcellla Falcão, director of growth of Cubo Itaú.

Organizations that wish to propose events can complete the form available here. «We see that this type of movement is charging impulse in New York, Bogotá, Santiago, Buenos Aires, among other places. São Paulo has everything necessary to consolidate as one of the great world innovation centers. The week of technology is the meeting point for this ambition, ”adds Felipe Gasko.

More information at: https://www.techweeksaopaulo.com.br/