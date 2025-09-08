Bugster receives investment of US $ 300,000 of 500 global to revolutionize the software testing with AI

Bugster, the Argentine startup specialized in artificial intelligence for software testing, received an investment of US $ 300,000 global, one of the most influential risk capital firms in the world with US $ 2.4 billion in assets under management.

The investment positions Bugster as one of the most promising startups in the scope of automated testing, with the sight of Silicon Valley and the global developer market.

Santiago Zavala, managing partner of 500 Global, said: «This investment reflects our support for startups that solve real problems with international vision. Bugster represents exactly the type of company we want to promote: exceptional founders and a disruptive proposal with global impact potential ».

Bugster and a disruptive solution for a millionaire problem

Traditional manual testing consumes significant time and large budgets. According to the Consortium for Information & Software Quality, in 2022 software defects generated losses for more than US $ 600,000 million in the United States alone, causing inactivity that exceeded US $ 300,000 per hour.

The Bugster platform uses AI to detect critical regressions in application flows in minutes, overcoming the limitations of traditional reviews that can take days.

Facundo López, CEO of Bugster, explained: «Imagine that you have an online store and every time you play a button you should make sure everything continues to work. Our agent proves the app on real environments, simulates a chaotic user who presses everything and suggests actionable fixes ».

International expansion with Silicon Valley as a goal

With operations already established in the United States, Mexico, Colombia and Australia, Bugster prepares its next great step: to formally climb to the market of Silicon Valley, world epicenter of technological development.

The support of 500 Global goes beyond the financial, providing institutional credibility, raising professionalization standards and opening access to international mentoring and investment networks.

The startup prepares to compete in a global market composed of more than 150 million developers, positioning Latin America as a center for innovation in developer tools and demonstrating the capacity of regional talent to solve complex problems worldwide.