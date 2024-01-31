South Summit Madrid extends the registration period

South Summit Madrid extends the deadline to register for its Startup Competition until February 23.

Startups interested in participating, regardless of their size, origin and sector, can register through the following link.

The 100 startups Finalists of the Startup Competition will be able to make themselves known to representatives of large companies and international investors at the next edition of South Summit Madrid, co-organized by IE University, which will be held from June 5 to 7, 2024 at La Nave in Madrid under the motto ‘Human by Design’.

Of among the 100 finalist startups, which will be chosen by a jury of renowned investors and experts from the entrepreneurial ecosystem, will choose the winning startup of the Startup Competition of the twelfth edition of South Summit. During the meeting, the awards for the Most Disruptive, Most Scalable, Most Sustainable startup and the startup with the Best Team will also be announced.

The The survival rate of the more than 1,000 startups that have participated in the 11 editions of the competition is 90%. These startups have generated more than $14.7 billion in investment, more than $10 billion in revenue and almost 50,000 jobs, as well as more than 100 exits. From all of them, 7 unicorns have emerged, such as Cabify, Factorial or JobandTalent, among others.