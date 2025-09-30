SF Tech Week: Jumstart opens the doors of Sillicon Valley to Latin Founders with its LATAM caravan

This October, from 6 to 12, San Francisco (California) will host the SF Tech Week – part of Tech Week 2025, the largest decentralized technological conference in the world, produced by A16Z and which brings together highlights of Founders, global funds and companies.

This year, artificial intelligence will mark the pattern and Latin America will have a leading role. JUMPTart, the LegalTech that supports professionals and entrepreneurs to establish themselves in the US, will be present with a special activation and will promote the visibility of Latin Founders in the key spaces, along with ecosystem allies.

Add the caravan Latam by Jumpstart

To make the most of the week of October 6 to 12, join the LATAM caravan. This is a free experience, designed for Founders and investors in the region that seek real connections, visibility and access in Silicon Valley.

What does it include?

Recommended event curatorship of the SF Tech Week (so that you choose what really adds among more than 300 activities).

Networking meetings with founders, funds and global leaders.

Practical guide to move and position yourself better in the ecosystem during that week.

If you are FOUNDER, investor (a) or part of the ecosystem, this is your time. The SF Tech Week is the ideal scenario for Latinos to accelerate global connections and opportunities – with accompaniment and strategy.

Register here: caravan.jumpstartimmigration.com

And there is more: special Jumpstart event during the SF Tech Week

In addition, Jumstart Immigration will hold a special event in alliance with Latitude and Reach Capital investment funds, connecting entrepreneurs with global ambitions.

The Global Ambions – Fireside Chat is exclusive to the #SFTechweek attendees, designed to gather Founders who want to climb globally. It will be the ideal atmosphere to strengthen your networking and get practical insights.

Ensure your place at no cost: https://partificul.com/e/vt9j2xrsaazjm910Wi2g