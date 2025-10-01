Metabix Biotech lifts more than US $ 1 million and projects its growth in Mexico and the USA.

The Uruguayan Startup of Biotechnology «Deep Tech», Metabix Biotech, founded in 2022, has successfully closed an initial investment round, capturing more than US $ 1 million. The financing came from a network of outstanding angels and funds such as Air Capital, Danta Fund, The Board Peru and Angel Hub. The CEO and co -founder, Laura Macció, mentioned that the investment exceeded the initial plans of the company and that its new partners not only contributed capital, but also a valuable experience in the biotechnology and advanced technology sectors.

Artificial Intelligence for Animal Health

Metabix technology is deeply innovative. The company uses a combination of biotechnology and artificial intelligence to analyze air samples in pigs and chickens. Its system is able to predict the appearance of emerging pathogens and other microbiological risks, which allows producers to act proactively to protect the health of their animals and, ultimately, guarantee food safety. Its main objective is to mitigate the risk of future pandemics and epidemics in the agricultural industry.

Global Expansion and International Recognitions

With this capital injection, the company plans to enhance its business in what it considers “strategic destinations”: Mexico and the United States. Currently, they already have clients in Brazil, such as the C-Vale agroindustrial cooperative, and also in India and the United States. In addition to its recent investment, Metabix Biotech has received an important global recognition: it was selected as a finalist in the Startup Innovation Awards 2025 of the FAO/UN and won the first Uruguayan edition of the Startup World Cup, which will grant it a direct pass to travel to San Francisco and represent Uruguay in the great world final.