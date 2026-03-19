Rexi raises US$1.2 million in pre-seed to automate financial reconciliation with AI

Rexi, the Argentine fintech based in New York, announced the closing of a US$1.2 million pre-seed round aimed at boosting its AI-Native platform for conciliation of financial transactions. The round was completed in July 2025 and attracted several US venture capital funds without a single lead investor, reflecting the transversal interest in operational infrastructure in fintech.

The startup founded in January 2025 by Ignacio Berardi, CEO with an MBA at Harvard and former Común; Teo Zavalia Gahan, COO with experience at FJ Labs and Mercado Libre; and Sebastián García, CTO with time at Pomelo, Naranja X and Mercado Libre. Today they operate with a team of seven people in Buenos Aires and a commercial office in New York.

The problem that Rexi seeks to solve

Bank reconciliation is one of the most critical and most overlooked processes in financial infrastructure. Banks, digital wallets, insurtechs and payment processors with high volume of operations usually solve this with complex, unscalable and error-prone internal developments.

Rexi automates that process with artificial intelligence: connecting every financial data source in one place, applying reconciliation rules without code, and allowing the AI ​​agent to resolve exceptions while the team just approves. According to its platform, it achieves 99.7% match rates and closes processes that previously took days in minutes.

Infrastructure for the agentic era of fintech

Rexi’s bet is to become the operating system of modern finance, replacing internal developments that today consume engineering resources and generate regulatory risks. The platform is compatible with sources such as Stripe, Adyen, PayPal, NetSuite, QuickBooks, and traditional bank accounts, and is SOC 2 Type II certified.

With the funds from this round, the company strengthens the product, scales its technical and commercial teams, and accelerates its reach to more customers in Latin America and North America. A Seed round is projected for the second half of 2026, accompanying the traction that the startup hopes to consolidate during this year.