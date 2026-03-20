Lemon arrives in Colombia with its Visa card and a proposal that benefits the user

Lemon, the Argentine digital wallet founded in 2019 by Marcelo Cavazzoli and Borja Martel, enabled a waiting list in Colombia for the launch of its international Visa Lemon Card. The company, registered as a provider of virtual asset services before the National Securities Commission of Argentina, thus takes its first formal step in the Colombian market.

Pre-registration will be available until April 6 through its official platform. Users registered in that period will have early access to the product and will be able to participate in a campaign with incentives for more than $40 million Colombian pesos, including a trip for two people to a Colombia National Team match in the 2026 World Cup, mobile devices and money credited to digital accounts.

The 4×1,000 backwards: from cost to cashback

The central proposal of the Lemon Card in Colombia is its cashback system based on the 4×1,000 tax, but with reverse logic. Instead of representing a cost, 0.4% of each purchase is automatically returned in digital dollars within the customer’s account, with no maximum accumulation limit.

The card will be available in physical and virtual formats, It will operate in any merchant with a Visa network globally and will have no handling fee or hidden charges. The balance can be maintained both in Colombian pesos and in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, USDT or USDC, replicating the dual wallet that Lemon already operates successfully in Argentina and Peru.

A crypto platform with more than 5 million users

Lemon allows you to buy, sell and exchange more than 30 cryptocurrencies from very low amounts, generate daily returns in pesos, access DeFi protocols through Lemon Earn and operate on more than 16 blockchain networks. Its transparency model also includes a Proof of Reserves in real time, something that differentiates it from traditional banking.

Latin America is growing three times faster than the US in active crypto users, with Argentina leading the region and Peru doubling its base in the last year. With Colombia on the radar, Lemon is moving towards its goal of becoming the only wallet Latin Americans need to live in crypto.