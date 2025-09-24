PVCC25: The key event that promotes investment in Peruvian startups

The innovation ecosystem in Peru is in a consolidation process, showing a great resilience capacity against the challenges of the international environment. In 2024, local startups captured 47 million dollars in investment. Although this figure is less than the 50 million of 2023 and the 87 million of 2022, it shows that Peruvian entrepreneurs continue to attract capital and generate confidence in a global caution scenario.

While the country still mobilizes minor amounts compared to consolidated Hubs such as Brazil, Mexico or Colombia, Peru is advancing as an emerging market in the region. This is due to your young talent, competitive costs and the diversity of sectors that drive innovation, from Fintech and Edtech to Healthtech and Agrotech.

The Peruvian Seed Capital Association (Pecap) celebrates 10 years

In this context, the Peruvian Semilla and Entrepreneurial Capital Association (Pecap) celebrates its tenth anniversary strengthening access to capital and promoting a more connected ecosystem. To commemorate this trajectory, it will organize the tenth edition of Peru Venture Capital Conference (PVCC25).

The event will bring together more than 1,000 participants and more than 100 investors during Peru Tech Week, consolidating itself as the most relevant meeting point for the country’s investment in startups.

The challenge of the next decade

“The challenge of the next decade is clear: we need to increase local investment and foster success cases that generate a multiplier effect on the ecosystem. Today Peru has talent and projects; what we must guarantee is access to capital to climb and transform entire industries,” said Paloma Aparicio, executive director of Pecap.

In addition, the event will present the evolution of the ecosystem in the last ten years and project the next steps. Attendees can participate in:

PANELS ON INVESTMENT TRENDS

Specialized workshops

International Keynotes

A Pitch Competition with high potential startups

Multiple networking opportunities

An average of five value connections per participant is estimated. Among the confirmed speakers stand out Hector Sepulveda (Nazca), Antonia Rojas (Attom Capital), Damaris Mendoza (500 Global), Gianfranco Ferrari (Credicorp) and Varinka Farren (hub suitable).

“The most valuable thing about PVCC is the ability to connect investors, corporate and entrepreneurs in the same space. This is where investment rounds and strategic alliances are born that then become engines of economic and social growth for the country,” added Aparicio.

PVCC25: A strategic platform

PVCC25 also seeks to open the discussion about the structural challenges facing risk capital in the country, such as:

Increase the capital available in the local market.

Accelerate the creation of success stories that return liquidity to the system.

Consolidate the public -private articulation to attract greater investment flows.

Under this panorama, the PVCC25 is projected not only as a meeting point, but as a strategic platform to align Peru with the most competitive innovation hubs in Latin America.