Lemon Cash lands in Colombia with its crypto-billetera by the hand of Bre-B

The Fintech Argentina Lemon Cash, founded in 2019 by Marcelo Cavazzoli, prepares its imminent landing in Colombia by October 2025. The objective is clear: expand its crypto-fiat ecosystem in the region and offer Colombian users an integral alternative to manage their digital finances.

Bre-B as a strategic partner

For an agile and safe launch, Lemon Cash will be associated with a “guarded entity” to use the immediate interoperable payment system of the Bank of the Republic, Bre-B. This alliance seeks the Sedpe license (company specialized in deposits and electronic payments), which will allow Lemon to operate with regulated products such as debit cards, programs of Cashback and immediate transfers.

«Colombia is a market managed by banks. There is an opportunity to achieve development with the interoperability of BRE-B that helps to match the conditions of transfers and instant payments, ”said Federico Biskupovich, Coo of Lemon Cash.

Value and Product Proposal

The Lemon Cash wallet will allow:

Pay services and recharge accounts directly from the app.

Use Colombian weights and crypt on the same platform.

Access benefits such as Cashback In crypto when using the linked card.

In Argentina, Fintech already processes millions of monthly transactions and offers a prepaid visa card, which positions it as one of the most used crypto wallets in the country.

Projections in Colombia

Lemon Cash aims to reach 200,000 users in the first year of operation in Colombia, with an approach to young people and digital consumers. The goal is to consolidate its presence in Latin America and, eventually, add more financial services such as blockchain savings and investment products.

«Our goal is to democratize access to digital finances. We want anyone to use crypto and Fiat in their daily lives, without technical or regulatory barriers, ”added Marcelo Cavazzoli, CEO and founder of Lemon Cash.