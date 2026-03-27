Peruvian fintech wants to be the digital bank for MSMEs and has just closed a financing of US$ 27 million

Prestamype closed a combined financing of US$ 27 million to accelerate its expansion in the credit market for micro, small and medium-sized businesses in Peru. The operation includes fresh capital from investors and an international line of credit that will allow it to double its loan portfolio.

What is Prestamype and who does it serve?

In Peru, seven out of ten MSMEs do not have access to the formal financial system. Prestamype came to serve precisely that segment, offering mortgage-backed loans, digital factoring, currency exchange and electronic invoicing, all from a digital platform that operates nationwide.

The company has physical offices in Lima, Piura and Trujillo, and this year it plans to add a presence in at least three more cities. Their bet is clear: combine the agility of digital with the closeness that MSMEs need.

Why this financing is strategic

The US$27 million is not just capital to grow, but a sign that the model works. The credit line from Lendable, an international fund specialized in emerging markets, validates Prestamype’s operational strength. The bridge round, for its part, was closed with existing investors, reflecting the confidence of those who already know the business inside out.

The next step is the creation of an investment fund management company, which will allow Prestamype to directly raise institutional capital and finance a greater volume of credits without depending exclusively on external debt.

What’s coming

With this financing as a base, Prestamype has its sights set on a Series A round of between US$10 million and US$15 million. If completed, it would be the most important step towards its long-term objective: becoming the first digital bank specialized in MSMEs in Peru.

For now, the focus is on doubling the loan portfolio and consolidating its regional expansion. With a market where demand for formal financing continues to grow and traditional supply falls short, the wind seems to be blowing in favor.