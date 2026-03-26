Bliss raises US$11 million in Series A to set up health insurance backoffice

Bliss, the Brazilian insurtech specialized in the sale and distribution of health insurance for small and medium-sized companies, closed a Series A round of US$11 million co-led by the Spanish fund Kfund, through its early-growth instrument Leadwind, and the venture capital area of ​​the Bradesco Group. Actyus, Clocktower Ventures, Canary and Speedinvest also participated, the latter already present from previous rounds in which they contributed US$4 million.

The company was founded by Fernando Gonçalves, who left Bain & Company in 2018 to join Nubank as one of its first product employees and then Loft. With Bliss, his first venture as an entrepreneur, he aims to solve one of the most persistent problems in the insurance market: a distribution process that today can take up to seven business days, full of manual steps such as quoting, comparing products and issuing policies.

Bliss: AI to quintuple broker sales

Since 2024, Bliss has intensively adopted artificial intelligence in its operation, allowing it to triple the size of the company and reduce the internal operational load by at least 30%. Its platform compresses the health policy distribution process to three minutes, which the company says can quintuple sales for brokers who use it.

“Our goal is to put the backoffice of the insurance market on autopilot,” said Gonçalves. At the end of 2025, Bliss reached its break-even point with more than US$57 million annualized in premiums, validating a model that combines deep automation with a focus on the SME segment, one of the most underserved in the Brazilian insurance market.

Geographic expansion as a priority for 2026

With the resources from this round, Bliss aims to grow beyond São Paulo, its only current market, and bring its platform to Rio de Janeiro and Brasilia before the end of the year. In addition, it plans to expand its team of 80 people in the technology and product areas.

The company also aims to consolidate itself as the reference platform for the country’s medium-sized insurers. “We are already in the top 10 among SMEs and now our goal is to solidify ourselves at the forefront,” said Gonçalves. With a total of US$25 million raised since its founding and the support of international funds, Bliss advances as one of the most relevant actors in the digitalization of the insurance market in Brazil.