Nine books recommended by Sam Altman

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, shares the nine books he believes can change your life.

Reflecting the insights of some of the most important thinkers, these books can be read in a short time and offer insightful lessons on key topics in life and technology.

Altman, known for his leadership at OpenAI, highly values ​​books, not only as an avenue to relax, but as a tool to understand life’s big questions.

The reading list ranges from historical nonfiction about Einstein’s personal struggles to philosophical texts exploring current topics in artificial intelligence. Its selection offers a mix of works that inspire us to reflect on the future of humanity in a world increasingly influenced by technology.r:

The man in search of meaning

This psychological classic by Viktor Frankl examines how to find meaning in life even in the midst of suffering, exploring Frankl’s experiences in the Holocaust.

Think, fast and slow

Daniel Kahneman explores how we think and make decisions, showing when it’s better to rely on detailed analysis than intuition.

From zero to one

Peter Thiel offers a unique approach to innovation, arguing that it is more valuable to create something new than to improve something that already exists.

A happy world

Aldous Huxley presents a future where happiness is manufactured and individuality is lost. This book invites you to reflect on the implications of a controlled society.

The beginning of infinity

David Deutsch discusses the power of human reason and imagination, arguing that there are no limits to what we can achieve.

Blitzscaling

Reid Hoffman details how startups can scale quickly without compromising quality or sustainability.

Superintelligence

Nick Bostrom examines the possible futures of artificial intelligence and how to ensure it remains under human control.

Winning

Jack Welch offers practical advice on how to create an innovative and successful organization, challenging the reader to reconsider their assumptions about leadership.

Secrets of Sand Hill Road

This book gives an inside look at how venture capitalists operate in Silicon Valley and what they look for in startups.

These books offer valuable insights for those seeking to grow, innovate, and better understand the technological and philosophical changes of our time.