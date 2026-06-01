LQN seals alliance with QKapital to open mortgage credit to Latin American investors

LQN, a Colombian mortgage technology infrastructure startup, announced a strategic alliance with QKapital, a US firm specialized in cross-border credit, to build a platform that facilitates Latin American investors’ access to real estate financing in the United States.

The integration combines LQN’s technology and distribution network with QKapital’s origination and licensing capabilities, with the goal of eliminating historical frictions in the process of obtaining mortgages for foreigners.

The operation responds to a clear opportunity in the market: a growing demand for real estate assets in the US, driven by investors in the region, but limited by complex processes, lack of access to credit and structures poorly adapted to international profiles.

LQN and QKapital: the logic behind the alliance

LQN provides a technological platform based on artificial intelligence, which has already processed more than 80,000 mortgage operations and operates with a network of more than 900 financial brokers in Colombia. This infrastructure allows demand to be generated from Latin America with local knowledge of the client.

For its part, QKapital has 19 years of experience in the US market, more than US$8 billion in loans originated, nearly 10,000 closings and access to a network of more than 50 banks specialized in financing for non-American investors.

The integration allows the entire cycle to be covered: from customer acquisition in Latin America to the closing of the mortgage in the US, under a digital, traceable and scalable process.

Next steps after the alliance

Both companies have already been working for several months on the integration of their systems, operations and commercial teams, with a model that is already in operation.

LQN’s broker network now connects directly with QKapital’s origination capacity, while the latter’s offices and regional presence become access points to the technological platform in different Latin American markets.

Looking ahead to the coming months, the focus will be on scaling the operation in the region and capitalizing on the growing demand for real estate investment in the United States, in a context where this type of asset continues to be perceived as a refuge of value and a source of income in dollars.

“We are building the infrastructure that will define how mortgage access scales for Latin Americans,” said Andrés Pérez, CEO of LQN.