Littio, the Colombian fintech, now allows you to have gold and bitcoin along with your digital dollars

Littio, the Colombian multicurrency wallet, integrated digital gold and bitcoin to its platform, allowing its more than 400,000 users to manage dollars, euros, digital pesos, tokenized gold and bitcoin. The announcement comes after exceeding US$1 billion mobilized in operations on digital assets.

One wallet, five digital assets

The integration works in three steps: the user selects the asset, defines the amount in digital dollars and confirms the operation. The commission is 1% per purchase or sale, visible before confirming, with immediate liquidity and without forced deadlines to sell.

For those who operate in pesos, the platform allows you to recharge, convert to digital dollars and from there acquire gold or bitcoin in the same session. The price of bitcoin is updated every 20 seconds directly within the application, synchronized with the international market.

Gold with real and verifiable backing

The gold integrated by Littio is not a synthetic exposure to the price of the metal, since each token corresponds to one troy ounce of physical gold held in vaults in Switzerland, under the London Good Delivery standard. Users can verify the serial number of the bullion backing their tokens through the Tether Gold transparency portal.

This detail matters at a time when global demand for gold reached 1,231 tons in the first quarter of 2026, with a record value of US$193 billion according to the World Gold Council, and central banks added 244 tons to their reserves in that same period.

What changes for the Colombian with global needs

Colombia received US$3,346 million in remittances in the first quarter of 2026 alone, a growth of 6.9% compared to the previous year. For the more than 2.1 million people who receive remittances and 40% of independent workers in the country, having access to gold, bitcoin and digital currencies in a single app is no longer a privilege of international private banking.

Littio is consolidated as the first Colombian multicurrency wallet, operated by an independent fintech, which brings together five digital assets in the same interface with the same rules for all its users.