Bitso launched its own on-chain trading platform and has already processed more than US$70 million in beta

Bitso, the leading cryptocurrency exchange in Latin America, has just launched onchain.cc, an independent self-custodial trading platform designed for traders in the region seeking direct access to global on-chain markets. The platform has already processed more than US$70 million with 32,000 users during its beta period in the first quarter of 2026.

What is onchain.cc and how is it different from Bitso?

onchain.cc is a complementary product to the main Bitso app, aimed at more sophisticated trading profiles. While Bitso operates as a regulated centralized exchange where the company custody of the assets, onchain.cc works with self-custody: users connect their own wallet and operate without giving up control of their funds at any time.

The platform supports more than 14 blockchain ecosystems, including Solana, Ethereum, Base, BNB Chain and Arbitrum. Their trading commissions are 0.15% and order execution averages less than 400 milliseconds in memecoin transactions. Both products coexist within the Bitso ecosystem, targeting different needs.

What the platform offers

The terminal is organized in four layers. Perpetuals, powered by Hyperliquid’s L1 architecture, give access to over 300 24-hour markets, ranging from cryptocurrencies to traditional assets such as gold, silver, WTI oil and US stocks.

The memecoins module shows three columns in real time: new tokens that have just been created, tokens that leave the bonding curve and those with the greatest momentum by volume. The spot layer on Solana allows you to trade millions of native tokens and tokenized assets without needing SOL to pay network fees. Cross-chain swaps complete the experience with your own cross-chain routing.

Season One: the bet to attract traders

To accompany the launch, Bitso activated Season One, a 90-day competition where traders accumulate points for traded volume, completed challenges, and social metrics. The prize pool exceeds US$300,000 in USDC, distributed in weekly sessions and a final season ranking.

The platform also launched a referral program that pays between 25% and 55% of the commissions generated by referred users, valid for up to 18 months, aiming to build a community from the start.