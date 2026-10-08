Last EtMtuesday of 2026 brought together more than 500 attendees with a focus on business growth

The third and last edition of the year of EtMtuesday took place on Tuesday, October 6 at the INACAP Headquarters, with more than 500 attendees and 1,062 connections generated between entrepreneurs, companies, investors, academia and the public world. The meeting was organized in collaboration between Emprende tu Mente, INACAP and Fundación Chile, and had business trajectory and growth as its central theme.

The day was led by Daniel Daccarett, co-founder of Emprende tu Mente; Julio Pertuzé, president of Fundación Chile; and Jocelyn Olivari, Innovation Manager at Corfo and Director of INACAP. The Minister of Energy, Ximena Rincón, and the Undersecretary of Science, Technology, Knowledge and Innovation, Carolina Rossi, also participated.

Yarur’s message about business legacy

The central moment of the event was the interview that Daniel Daccarett conducted with Luis Enrique Yarur, Past President of Bci and director of Empresas Juan Yarur, who reflected on the challenges of building a company that generates employment and contributes to the development of the country.

“The most important decisions are those that have to do with the people you work with; you have the responsibility and duty to care about each person and give them an adequate standard of living and development opportunities,” said Enrique Yarur.

The businessman also highlighted the dimension of legacy over financial results: “Companies can earn money, they may not earn, they may go up or down, but what marks life is what one leaves, the legacy to those who come after.”

Julio Pertuzé, for his part, highlighted the value of these spaces: “They allow us to connect those who are starting out, those who have built companies with a track record, those who invest, those who open opportunities and those who can help a good idea become a company capable of growing.”

Demo Day and countdown to EtMday 2026

As is usual in the EtMtuesday format, the day included a Demo Day where five startups, Kunzapp, SoyIO, Vambe, MenessConcept and TGP, presented their solutions to companies and investors, with the aim of establishing contacts with potential clients and partners.

The event also served as a platform to highlight the role of training in business growth: “We have the tremendous conviction that talent is everywhere; the challenge that both INACAP and companies have is to generate these opportunities for talent to be deployed,” said Jocelyn Olivari.

This EtMtuesday also marked the beginning of the countdown to EtMday 2026, the International Meeting of Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Investment that will be held on November 19, 20 and 21 at the Parque Bicentenario de Vitacura, with Spain as the guest country.

The projected call exceeds 60,000 people, expanding connection opportunities between startups, large companies, investors and representatives of the public and private ecosystem.