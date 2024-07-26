KPMG invites Colombian entrepreneurs to cross borders

Colombia is a country that shines for its talent, entrepreneurial spirit and innovation. According to a report by KPMG and its partners, there are currently 1,720 startups in the country.

For this reason, and in order to support this growing sector, the Firm launched the third edition of Global Tech Innovator 2024 so that startups in the country can connect with investors, mentors and other entrepreneurs, in addition to having the opportunity to represent Colombia worldwide.

This competition, with a registration deadline of July 31, is the perfect opportunity for a startup to be recognized as one of the main technological innovators in Colombia and be part of the Lisbon Web Summit 2024, a world-class event to create connections and relationships with professionals, companies, potential clients and investors from around the world.

What is needed to participate?

1. Be a startup registered in Colombia

2. Be in operation for 5 years or less

3. Have revenues between 1-15M or 500K USD in raised capital

4. Have a good command of English

5. Be available to perform in Bogotá, Colombia for the national final between August and September 2024

6. Be available to appear in Lisbon, Portugal for the global final from November 10 to 14, 2024

“With this project we seek to support new entrepreneurs and provide them with opportunities to access networking spaces and international recognition,” says María Paula Peñaranda, Innovation Manager and Emerging Giants Leader at KPMG Colombia.

The entrepreneurial journey is surrounded by challenges, so in this space entrepreneurs will be able to count on an extensive network of business professionals willing to offer support, guidance and experience both during and after the competition has ended. If you want to register and maximize the power of your startup, here you can go to the Global Tech Innovator 2024 registration form.