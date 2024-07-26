Casino games vs sports betting: Which is more popular in Spain?

Since its legalization in 2012, online casinos in spanish In Spain, they have grown. According to the DGOJ, gross income from these activities increased by 13.70% in 2020 over the previous year. In addition, the sports betting and casino segments are the most popular. Today we will tell you which one is more popular.

The advance of online gaming since 2013 has been unstoppable in Spain. For this reason, almost 3 million have registered accounts in a casino and betting house minimum deposit 1 euro.

Furthermore, the majority of the betting population is made up of men between the ages of 18 and 45. It has even been observed that the number has increased, with the profile being between 18 and 25 years old.

However, the most important segment for gambling continues to be sports betting. In 2020, they reported revenues of 365 million, which would be 42.92% compared to the other segments.

It is worth noting that Spaniards are inclined towards sports betting due to the great popularity of football. In fact, tournaments are held annually; such as La Liga, Copa del Rey, Super Cup in Spain, UEFA Champions League and many more.

Other sports such as basketball, tennis, cycling, Formula 1, athletics and swimming also attract attention. However, in 2020 sports betting experienced a decrease of 3.48% compared to 2019.

On the other hand, casino games have had significant growth. According to the report issued by the DGOJ, they stood at 41.2%, very close to sports betting.

It is important to emphasize that a 13% increase in new active accounts was observed in the first quarter of 2019. Well above the 5.97% reported in the same period in 2018.

The reason for this increase is due to the convenience that an online casino offers. People do not have to travel, they bet from their computer or mobile and have many options available to try their luck.

Now, regarding the games that bettors like the most at an online casino, slot machines are undoubtedly the favourite entertainment among Spaniards with a preference of 55.91%.

There are other games where Spaniards bet in online casinos. Such is the case of bingo, which increased its annual rate of change to 30.16%. Also, the inclination towards poker increased by 35.72%.

However, don’t think that these are the only games that are popular in Spain. Players also prefer to have fun with live roulette, conventional roulette, blackjack and baccarat.