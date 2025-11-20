Inspira illuminates you: the Peruvian financial education startup that turns savings into inspiration

Inspira Te illuminates is a Peruvian financial education app with more than 100,000 users that seeks to help people better manage their money, save, set financial goals, invest and plan their future. For Alfredo Ismael Nuñez, founder and CEO, “Our startup is not just another EdTech, it is a necessity.”

Inspira Te illuminates operates on a financial education and inclusion methodology certified by the Development Bank of Latin America (CAF), and its technological architecture draws on the MIT innovation model, thanks to the certification that Alfredo underwent.

Today the platform seeks to reach more users in Latin America and eliminate distrust of the financial system through an ecosystem whose center is financial education.

An ecosystem that was born from an emergency

In the midst of the pandemic, Alfredo Ismael Nuñez, founder of Inspira Te illuminate, observed how many Latin Americans suffered when trying to get an oxygen tank, how their economies collapsed due to hospitalizations and how the lack of savings to meet these urgent needs had fatal results.

At the same time, he noticed that the trends with gurus or content creators did not offer real answers to their community, as there were many stories that ended in scams. Although he recognizes that there is still a long way to go to eliminate distrust towards banking entities, he sees it as an opportunity to show that Inspira Te illuminates can become the ally of any user seeking to grow.

Technology with purpose

To enhance the user experience, your “Inspiration” AI avatar is available at all times for those who want to test what they have learned.

The app operates in Peru, and due to the versatility shown, expansion to Mexico and Colombia is among its plans.

In addition, it closed its latest round of angel investors with US$671,000 and is preparing to go out to a PreSeed round. It sealed alliances with Mercado Pago, UTEC Ventures, Industria San Miguel and ReLeaf Financial, consolidating its credibility and capacity for expansion.

Change lives before climbing

The reason behind this natural success, and why its potential is just beginning, is its storytelling. Traditional financial inclusion strategies usually focus on placing products (accounts), transmitting technical knowledge (rates, terms and so on) and speaking to the client in an expert, vertical and cold tone. Inspires You Illuminates you break with that idea.

For Nuñez, it is essential to connect with people. He knows that the problem is not one of access, but one of perception, emotion and identity. That is why he simplifies the process, adapts to the rhythm of each person and is the first to say: “I understand why you didn’t dare to do it, let’s start step by step with Inspira Te Illuminate.”

Inspira illuminates you is one of the most downloaded education apps in Peru. They are winners of StartUp Perú, the most important innovation competition in the country, and also represent Peru in the World Summit Awards (WSA).

Inspira Illuminates You is available on Google Play and the App Store. If you want to know more, go to: www.inspirateilumina.com