Unergy raises US$4 million to build 80 solar mini-farms in Colombia

Unergy, a Colombian startup specialized in distributed solar energy, announced the raising of US$4 million in its pre-Series A round, along with a financing commitment of US$80 million to develop solar mini-farms in Colombia.

The round was led by a European fund specialized in climate infrastructure, marking its first investment in a Latin American startup. Of the US$80 million committed, US$40 million has already begun to be deployed for the construction of new solar infrastructure.

Unergy and the solar mini-farm model in Colombia

Solar mini-farms are the business model that Unergy promotes in Colombia. These are facilities of approximately 1 MW capacity that generate decentralized energy, unlike large traditional solar farms.

Co-founder and CEO Eduardo Ospina noted: «Today, Colombia has a total of 72 solar mini-farms; This assured investment allows us to multiply that number in the coming years, leading a decentralized generation model that the country needs.

Colombia is the country in the region that is growing the most with solar mini-farms, going from 4 in 2023, to 31 in 2024 and 72 in 2025. This accelerated expansion positions the country as a key emerging market in distributed solar energy.

Historic funding for climate infrastructure

The US$80 million committed will be allocated mainly to the construction of 80 new solar mini-farms in different regions of Colombia.

This financing brings the total capital committed in Unergy to US$120 million, adding this figure to the alliance announced weeks ago with its ally Solenium. The operation constitutes a milestone for the startup, which three years ago promoted the construction of the first solar mini-farm in the country.

Growth potential and regional vision

Unergy sees an opportunity for the energy transition in Colombia. According to the startup’s estimates based on information from Grid Operators and the Mining and Energy Planning Unit, Colombia has an opportunity to add 2.5 GW in solar mini-farms.

Unergy’s goal is to reach more than 1 GW of installed capacity in the next 5 years in Latin America, contributing to the reduction of CO₂ emissions through the massive deployment of decentralized clean energy.