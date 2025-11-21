Universe Global acquires Frabbit, an artificial intelligence-powered startup

Universe Global announced the acquisition of Frabbit, a startup specialized in the development of technological solutions powered by artificial intelligence. With this integration, Frabbit joins as a Builder AI Company within the Universe ecosystem.

The acquisition will strengthen Universe Global’s AI, Fintech, Logistech and Cybersecurity verticals, accelerating the development of new platforms, digital tools and automation systems that are part of the group’s technological core.

Frabbit and its focus on applied artificial intelligence

Frabbit combines software development, automation and intelligent design powered by AI, with the purpose of creating and scaling digital products with high growth potential.

Its team, made up of young talents, joins Universe to provide new capabilities in engineering, user experience, data science and design of scalable solutions. This incorporation will allow AI to be integrated into the products, services and platforms that Universe is developing.

Universe Global CEO Luciano Cecchini said: “Frabbit arrives to multiply the speed of innovation of our entire ecosystem, integrating AI into the products, services and platforms that we are developing within Universe.”

Strategic move for multiple verticals

Universe Global continues to expand its presence in key sectors such as AI, Fintech, Logistech and Cybersecurity, developing proprietary products that connect technology, automation and real impact.

The incorporation of Frabbit will strengthen the focus on applied artificial intelligence, accelerating the development of new platforms, digital tools and automation systems that are part of Universe’s technological core.

The CEO of Frabbit, Matías Moreyra, expressed: «At Frabbit we always dream of building technology that transforms ideas into real products. Joining Universe is taking that leap: working alongside an ecosystem that shares our passion for innovating, scaling and creating with purpose.

Universe Global as a regional technology hub

Universe Global operates in more than six countries and is made up of a portfolio of products, projects and own companies that integrate verticals of fintech, logisticsech, insurtech, proptech, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and sustainability.

The company works with companies, governments and organizations as a strategic partner in the transformation and scale of their operations, developing technological solutions that generate impact and real growth.

Cecchini added: “We are happy not only for what we do, but for who we do it with. Frabbit shares the same energy, vision and creative madness that drives us to build the future every day. With this acquisition, Universe consolidates its position as a global technology hub with its own operation, integrating artificial intelligence as a transversal engine of growth.