Blockchain in Mexico: Guide for startups looking to scale

Mexico is going through a phase of moderate economic growth, with traditional sectors showing signs of exhaustion and stagnant productivity. In this context, the digital economy is emerging as a still underutilized engine to drive new cycles of expansion, especially through technologies that increase trust, reduce costs and improve efficiency. Among them, the blockchain, destined to become one of the most promising and transformative tools.

Beyond cryptocurrencies, the blockchain represents a distributed ledger infrastructure that brings transparency, traceability and security to complex business processes. For startups, this means the possibility of scaling solutions with a high level of trust: from certifying the origin of agro-industrial products to managing sensitive documents or guaranteeing data traceability in supply chains. Its application opens real opportunities for innovation in key sectors of the Mexican economy.

Blockchain: advances and limits of regulation

The development of this technology in the country is still in an adaptation stage. There are advances in financial regulation since the Fintech Law of 2018, which has allowed the growth of digital platforms and solutions within a framework of greater certainty. However, institutional efforts have mainly focused on cryptocurrency operations, leaving room to explore broader and diversified applications of the cryptocurrency. blockchain.

The potential goes far beyond the financial sphere. Its application in the tokenization of real assets (such as movable and immovable property, copyrights or automated smart contracts) opens opportunities to develop new business models based on digital trust and the reduction of intermediaries.

Blockchain: opportunities, limits and the role of startups

The growing adoption of cryptoassets by Mexican users, together with the maturity of the fintech ecosystem, forms a favorable environment for the expansion of projects that integrate the blockchain in their daily operations.

The immediate challenge is to evolve from simple digital adoption towards the creation of our own technological infrastructure. On the other hand, although several of these startups can be considered “blockchain-ready” due to their approach, several have left aside public confirmation of the proven use of blockchain in their operations. This distinction is relevant because real adoption implies concrete benefits but it is also a way to demonstrate that they are ready for market competitiveness.

With this, Mexico can consolidate itself as a Latin American benchmark in the construction of a reliable and innovative digital economy, in which the blockchain It is not just a technical tool, but a true factor of business development and economic sustainability.