Her “bare minimum Mondays” changed her health—could this method save you?

Monday blues taking over, again? You’re not alone. But what if tackling less could actually help you achieve more—and feel, well, a lot better? Discover how “bare minimum Mondays” turned Marisa Jo Mayes’s world upside down (in a good way) and see if it could work for you too.

From Burnout to Balance: Marisa’s Journey

Marisa Jo Mayes wasn’t always the glowing, content creator you’ll find on TikTok today. Back in 2020, her reality was anything but joyful. Working in medical device sales, Marisa nearly hit rock bottom. She confided to Insider that she was “completely miserable and exhausted.” She thought her troubles were the fault of her boss or the sometimes relentless corporate work culture in America. Taking a leap of faith, she left her job and started freelancing, hoping that a new chapter might bring relief.

Spoiler alert: not everything went as planned. It turns out that exhaustion can follow you—even when you’ve traded in a controlled office for independence. Marisa realized she was carrying her perfectionist tendencies straight into her new role. The need to excel was ever-present.

How much pressure are we talking? The kind that drives you to make outrageously long to-do lists for Mondays, all in the name of blowing yourself (and probably your own to-do list) away. Unsurprisingly, this approach led Marisa to inevitable burnout—a word that sounds bad in theory, but feels even worse in reality.

The Weight of the Monday List—and the Turning Point

With burnout came the infamous “Sunday Scaries”—and for Marisa, Monday mornings became a battle. She shared that she would sleep until the last possible second because she knew that monstrous list was waiting to pounce. The pressure was paralyzing. Something had to give.

In March 2022, Marisa finally decided it was time for change. Here’s the key moment: she gave herself explicit permission to do only the bare minimum. That’s right—minimum effort, maximum impact (with a dash of magic, apparently). As soon as she embraced this mindset, she described feeling as if “a spell had taken hold” of her. The result? She felt better, wasn’t overwhelmed, and—wait for it—actually did more than she expected.

Bare Minimum Mondays: What Does It Actually Mean?

Since that pivotal March, Marisa has stuck to her weekly ritual of “bare minimum Mondays,” and the results have been nothing short of transformative. Her approach is refreshingly simple: she focuses on the most vital tasks, purposefully setting aside anything that seems unattainable (hey, Rome wasn’t built in a Monday). Her new goal is realistic: she aims to complete three important tasks.

And here’s the best part—she finally gets that sweet sense of victory when she ticks off those items on her list. It’s not about doing it all; it’s about doing the right things. Gone are the days of endless lists that only grow longer with each sigh.

Prioritize the most essential tasks over an endless to-do list

Limit yourself to three main goals for the day

Actually celebrate ticking those boxes!

Marisa doesn’t stop there. She underscores the importance of giving yourself time at the very start of the week—think a few hours of creative activities before diving into work. She knows not everyone can swing this, but advocates for it when possible. Perhaps painting, journaling, or simply getting lost in a playlist before answering those endless emails? Yes, please.

Rather than slogging through the typical eight-hour grind, Marisa admits she’s far more productive working for just two to three hours a day. Her advice? Allow yourself free time and put real intention into what deserves your energy early in the week.

Could the “Bare Minimum” Method Work for You?

Marisa’s experience highlights something deceptively simple, yet powerful: Sometimes, less really is more. If you’re drowning in Sunday dread or starting your week in a fog of unrealistic expectations, maybe it’s time to rethink your routine.

Start by identifying what truly matters for your Monday

Give yourself permission to do just enough—and no more

Embrace the joy of checking off a small, meaningful list

Reserve time for yourself, especially if creativity recharges you

In the end, it’s not about slacking off—it’s about working smarter, not harder. Perhaps, if you try the “bare minimum Monday” for yourself, you’ll rediscover the lost art of feeling good about your work week. And let’s be honest, isn’t that what we’re all chasing?