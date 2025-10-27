Barranquilla seeks to promote the tech ecosystem in the Colombian Caribbean with the first Founder House

Founder House Barranquilla was born as a space to bring together technological entrepreneurs from the Colombian Caribbean in the same place, where they can live, build and collaborate around their ideas.

The initiative seeks to demonstrate that innovation is not limited to large capitals and that it can also be built from Barranquilla, Cartagena and Santa Marta, with a global mentality and a Caribbean DNA.

First meeting in November 2025

This first meeting will be held on the outskirts of the city of Barranquilla from November 21 to 23, 2025, organized by Jesús Prieto, founder of Synergy Founders & Makers Community, in alliance with leaders of the entrepreneurial ecosystem and strategic allies such as Caribe Ventures and Atynea from the technology sector.

For 48 hours, ten selected founders will experience a total immersion focused on the acceleration of their startups, with an agenda designed in cycles of intense work: personalized mentoring with experts in Growth, product and capital raising, followed by immediate implementation blocks.

The event will feature mentors from different parts of Latin America. Some will participate in person and others virtually, but all focused on adding value to the founders chosen for this first version.

San Francisco inspiration with Caribbean DNA

The idea was born at the beginning of 2025, inspired by the founder house models of cities like San Francisco, but adapted to the energy and collaborative culture of the Caribbean.

Jesús Prieto, founder of Synergy and organizer of the event, said: “What we hope is to sow a spark that transforms the way entrepreneurs connect, create and grow together. This will be just the beginning of a network of Founder Houses that promote local talent and project the Caribbean as a cradle of founders and the new tech epicenter of Latin America.

Are you a founder and would you like to be part of the Founder House? Sign up here: https://tally.so/r/w2QQep