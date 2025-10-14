GoPersonal Closes US$300 Thousand Round with 500 Global to Accelerate its AI in E-commerce

The startup Uruguayan of e-commerceGoPersonal, announced the successful closing of a US$300,000 seed financing round, led by venture capital fund 500 Global. The resources obtained will be strategically allocated to the development and expansion of its artificial intelligence platform, called Calvin, focused on optimizing the operations of companies in the sector. retail.

Calvin technology consists of an autonomous AI agent platform designed to automate complex operational processes within e-commerce. This tool seeks to satisfy the “latent need” for specialized infrastructure in retail that offers immediate results in the region, which cannot depend on isolated AI pilots, according to Juan Vaz, co-founder and CEO of the startup.

AI-Powered Operational Efficiency

The technology developed by GoPersonal promises a radical improvement in efficiency. According to company data, the Calvin platform can significantly reduce execution times for certain operational tasks. CEO Juan Vaz highlighted that “up to 60% of the tasks that previously required more than two weeks can now be completed in a single day.”

The autonomous agent system not only executes tasks, but also continuously learns and improves, taking on specialized functions in the digital lifecycle, from data analysis to optimizing the user experience.

Regional Consolidation and Expansion

500 Global’s investment validates GoPersonal’s business model in a context where e-commerce in Latin America projects to exceed US$205 billion by 2028.

With current presence in Uruguay, Mexico, Peru, Colombia and Chile, the startup It will use the capital to reinforce its technological infrastructure and consolidate its regional expansion. Its ultimate objective is to be the technological base that allows retailers of the region to build, scale and improve their operations.