GEIAL launches the 2025 Comparative Report: Dynamic entrepreneurship How to build high-performance ecosystems in Latin America?

The Latin American Intelligent Ecosystems Group (GEIAL) presented its Comparative Report 2025, a unique x-ray on the evolution of entrepreneurship and innovation in 27 cities in 10 countries in the region. The study offers a complete compass to understand where Latin American ecosystems are and where they are going.

The report reveals that San Pablo (85 points) and Santiago (71) lead the regional entrepreneurial dynamics, followed by Montevideo and Medellín. Among the intermediate cities, Valparaíso and Manizales stand out for their performance.

On the other hand, GEIAL’s analysis of systemic conditions shows relevant advances, but also persistent challenges that condition the ability to generate and scale dynamic ventures. The most favorable conditions are found in Córdoba, Querétaro, Monterrey and Cali and in the intermediate cities in Manizales and, in a second step, Villa María, Rafaela and Concepción. In

In general, there are favorable conditions in the entrepreneurial culture, institutional support and the science and technology platform. In contrast, weaknesses persist in financing, entrepreneurial human capital, and entrepreneurial training. These shortcomings limit the possibility of transforming favorable conditions into greater entrepreneurial dynamism.

The report also focuses on three strategic themes:

– female entrepreneurship, still conditioned by structural gaps;

– scientific-technological based companies, with challenges in transfer and financing;

– and corporate innovation with startups, where Latin America is beginning to gain ground.

“The new edition of the GEIAL Report shows that Latin America is advancing, but unevenly: some ecosystems are already consolidating their leadership, while others are just beginning to build their bases. The important thing is that today we have concrete evidence to transform that knowledge into action. Measuring, comparing and learning between cities is the smartest way to promote policies and strategies that enhance entrepreneurial talent and innovation opportunities in our region. region,” highlighted Hugo Kantis, co-founder of GEIAL and director of Prodem.

The study also confirms advances in collaboration and governance, with emblematic cases such as Manizales, Córdoba, Concepción and Montevideo, where shared agendas and networks of trust are consolidated.