Fedex, Mercado Shops, VTEX and Uualá at EMMS E-Commerce

EMMS E-Commerce will be held on April 28 and 29, will have conferences from international experts and already exceeds 15,000 registered people. Everything to know to participate.

The electronic commerce industry is preparing to live one of the most important events of the year in Latin America and Spain: EMMS E-Commerce organized by Doppler, the renowned Marketing Automation platform, returns with a completely edition

Renewed that promises two intense days of learning, updating and networking for professionals, entrepreneurs, brands and agencies that seek to climb their digital businesses. Now reserve your place for free by clicking here.

The event will be held online and free on April 28 and 29 and will be attended by outstanding figures of the digital ecosystem.

Among the confirmed experts are Michel CapuanoMarketing Director of Fedexwho will share keys to optimize delivery in e-commerce through intelligent logistics; Baltazar ChristensenHead of Sales of Shops market and Stephanie Pi HerreraReveoper advocate Woo On representation of WordPress, with a talk on how to climb without limits in e-commerce.

They will also be part of the agenda Juan Sebastián trainsCommerce Engineer North Latam in VTEXwho will speak on Live Shopping, one of the new interaction and conversion trends in digital channels and Jaime PiedrahítaGeneral Director of retail experts, to address the main retail trends that will mark the future of the sector in Latin America.

From the side of innovation applied to digital marketing, it will participate Manuel CaroCEO of the Agency MDE Consulting Groupwith a conference on how to use artificial intelligence to increase sales; María DíazMarketing Manager of Dopplerwho will expose on Site Marketing tactics focused on the increase in conversion; and Santiago AmorenaRegional Sales Manager of UALAwith a strategic look on the new consumption habits and digital payments in the region.

The event will also include emerging themes such as the use of content generated by users (UGC) to enhance advertising in e-commerce, in charge of Julián Ocampoknown for its large community of online store leaders and founder of the UGC school;

and a technical look on domains and SEO positioning in charge of Mario del Pozo GarridoContent Creator in Don Domain, who will show how to choose a good domain can impact on the positioning of an online store.

During the event, central themes will be discussed to enhance any digital business, such as the integration of omnicanal strategies, automation and conversational marketing, use of platforms such as Google, Meta and Tiktok ADS, customer retention, Growth Hacking methodologies and other essential tools for the sustained growth of online stores.

Free conferences will be broadcast live during both days, while exclusive workshops will develop with VIP access, which will include questions and answers with specialists. In addition, attendees

They will be able to participate in raffles, access special benefits and establish links with other professionals in the sector through the Networking space.

EMMS E-Commerce is an excellent opportunity to provide visibility to suppliers of the electronic commerce sector throughout Latin America and Spain. There are several options with investment and without investment to join as sponsors or half partner of the event.

Those who are registered free of charge to the event will have access to a specialized resources library that includes dischargeable content such as e-books, templates, exclusive discounts, audiovisual material and conferences from previous editions available on-Demand.

The EMMS experience, organized by Doppler, has established itself as a key event in the Spanish -speaking digital calendar. With two annual events-EMMS Digital Trends and Emms e-Commerce–, Doppler continues to promote the professionalization of the sector and promoting access to strategic knowledge.

The company, recognized by its Marketing Automation platform, offers comprehensive solutions such as Landing Pages, Onsite Marketing, Web Chatbot, WhatsApp Marketing, Email Marketing, Push notifications and artificial intelligence.

Its objective: to help brands attract, convert and fidelize customers through effective and automated omnicanal campaigns.

To participate in EMMS E-Commerce and access all its conferences, benefits and resources, it is only necessary to register on the official website. Registrations are free and open to all audiences