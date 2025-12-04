Exodus acquires a Uruguayan startup specialized in payment solutions with stablecoins for US$3 million

Exodus Movement, Inc., a leading NYSE American-listed cryptocurrency platform, has just announced the acquisition of Grateful, a stablecoin payments orchestrator founded in Uruguay. This strategic move seeks to strengthen Exodus’ presence in Latin America and expand its commercial services in the region.

The $3 million acquisition will allow Exodus to integrate Grateful’s technology into its self-custodial wallet ecosystem, offering small businesses and freelancers a complete solution to accept digital payments with lower fees, instant access to funds and the ability to generate returns on balances.

“Grateful naturally complements our efforts to expand access to digital payments and cryptocurrencies in Latin America,” said JP Richardson, co-founder and CEO of Exodus.

Grateful the frictionless platform for entrepreneurs

Grateful is a blockchain-native payments platform that allows merchants and freelancers to easily manage stablecoin transactions. The Uruguayan startup offers a suite of tools that includes dashboard, cross-wallet payments, off-ramps, QR-based point-of-sale functionalities, and e-commerce integrations.

They have focused on solving big problems with traditional payments in emerging markets: high commissions and waiting times to access funds. With Grateful, merchants can receive instant payments with significantly lower costs.

Additionally, its technology is compatible with major blockchains including Polygon, Optimism, Base, Arbitrum and Solana, ensuring flexibility and scalability for different business needs.

Exodus’ commitment to Latin America

Exodus, since 2015, has democratized access to cryptocurrencies with its multi-asset wallets and now sees Latin America as a strategic market for its expansion. The collaborative and creator economy is growing rapidly in the region and stablecoins are becoming a key tool for daily transactions.

The company plans a seamless integration of Grateful into its existing wallets and the implementation of its technologies across Exodus’ current technology portfolio. This will allow users to have full control over their funds while accessing advanced billing tools, recurring payments and on-chain settlements. With a presence in more than 100 countries and millions of users, Exodus seeks to position itself as the technological ally of Latin American entrepreneurs and SMEs looking for more efficient alternatives to payment systems.