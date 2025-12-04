ArgenTag: the Argentine biotech that sequences DNA with greater precision using applied mathematics

ArgenTag, an Argentine biotech startup that develops technology for the sequencing of single cells, closes the year with its appearance on the main screen of the Nasdaq tower in Times Square.

This after being selected by the global BioTools Innovator program among more than 400 projects. The recognition positions it as one of the most relevant scientific startups in the Argentine country in technology applied to biology and health.

The project has been led since 2020 by Leandro Ciappina (CEO), Pilar Bulacio (CTO) and Elizabeth Tapia (CSO), who coordinate an interdisciplinary team from San Nicolás. The company develops solutions to improve sequencing accuracy and performance.

ArgenTag: technology to optimize genetic sequencing

Its technology is based on mathematical models and error-correcting codes intended to identify each cell even in high interference environments. The startup tested its kit at institutions such as the Zuckerberg Foundation in San Francisco, New York University and Mount Sinai Hospital.

“The results were higher than expected because the development is not trial and error, but rather mathematics applied to the preservation of biological information,” comments Pilar Bulacio, CEO of ArgenTag.

An interdisciplinary team based on Argentine science

The team, made up of experts and researchers, integrates engineering, molecular biology, data analysis and business profiles, which allowed the project to sustain progress. The company aims to improve the efficiency of genomic analysis in precision medicine, biomedical research and highly complex agriculture.

ArgenTag is in an early adoption stage with laboratories using long-read sequencing and is in talks with investment groups linked to Stanford to expand its production capacity and reach new markets.

“You have to surround yourself with different profiles to achieve an interesting objective, and not give up. This interdisciplinary approach is what allowed us to sustain the progress of the project and position ArgenTag to compete in the global ecosystem of genomics,” says Pilar Bulacio.