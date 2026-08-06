Rintin raises US$6.2 million to digitize the supply of micro and small entrepreneurs in Mexico

Rintin, the B2B commerce platform founded by Argentines Quinto Van Peborgh and Gastón Greco, closed a US$6.2 million round led by Cometa, with the participation of Newtopia VC, Latin Leap, Amador Holdings and FJ Labs, in addition to angel investors such as Guillermo Rauch (Vercel), Guibert Englebienne (Globant), Adolfo Babatz (Clip), Josh Silverman (Etsy) and Matías Woloski (Auth0), among others.

The company operates in Mexico and seeks to solve one of the most persistent problems of Latin American informal commerce: the expensive, risky and fragmented supply that the majority of micro and small entrepreneurs face daily.

“I grew up in Chaco, a remote province in the north of Argentina. With my father we went from distributor to distributor looking for the best price, buying just enough to be able to open that day. When everything depends on cash, you end up dedicating your time to surviving instead of growing the business,” said Gastón Greco.

Quinto Van Peborgh, for his part, is an economist with an MBA from Columbia Business School and co-founder of Goodfish, a nationally scaled snack brand in the United States.

A platform that combines marketplace, credit and community

Rintin connects small merchants and resellers directly with manufacturers and wholesale importers, eliminating the intermediaries of the traditional channel. Through its marketplace, entrepreneurs can buy from multiple suppliers in one place with more than 15,000 SKUs available, receive their orders at home and access embedded credit. The platform uses artificial intelligence to optimize the customer experience, achieve efficient acquisition and perform credit scoring based on unstructured data for entrepreneurs without formal financial history.

A differential component is the community: more than 50,000 active entrepreneurs in WhatsApp groups validate products, share experiences and generate a virtuous circle of trust and demand. Today, more than 12,000 entrepreneurs have already purchased through Rintin and the platform has granted more than US$2 million in loans.

Scale credit and logistics

With the new resources, Rintin plans to scale its marketplace, strengthen its logistics infrastructure, increase the penetration of its credit product and continue developing sales and management tools with AI for its users. The target market is enormous: the micro and small business segment represents more than 55% of the workforce in Mexico, but remains practically invisible to traditional financial systems.

“From day one we understood that this is not just technology. It is trust. And trust is not built with code alone, it is built by being there every day, solving real problems and caring about the user experience,” said Quinto Van Peborgh, CEO and co-founder of Rintin.