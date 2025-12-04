Vambe raises $14 million, adds Simón Borrero and plans expansion to Brazil in 2026

Vambe, the leading AI-powered conversational commerce platform for B2C companies, announced a $14 million Series A round led by Monashees, with participation from Cathay Latam, Atlantico, Tekton Ventures, SkyDeck Berkeley, Nazca and M13.

Founded in mid-2023, by Nicolás Camhi, Matías Pérez Pefaur and Diego Chahuan, the company currently operates in Chile and Mexico, accumulating more than 1,700 implementations and maintaining an average growth of 17% monthly, consolidating itself as one of the commercial AI solutions with the greatest adoption in the region.

“We are at the tipping point of an industrial revolution where companies know they need this technology but do not know how to implement it reliably,” says Nicolás Camhi, CEO and co-founder of Vambe.

Vambe: Simón Borrero as a new addition

As part of this new phase, Vambe incorporates Simón Borrero, CEO and co-founder of Rappi, to its board of directors. Strategic advisors such as Jaime Arrieta Boetsch (Buk), Guillermo Gómez (Flash) and Ignacio Canals (Galgo) also join.

The platform automates the entire business cycle – from first interaction to close, retention and support – thanks to autonomous agents integrated with existing business systems and a code-free interface that enables real-time collaboration between humans and technology.

Use cases like Reuse (which tripled sales with 70% more conversion and 220% more revenue) and Global66 (which handles 60,000 monthly conversations with 4x greater contactability) show the immediate impact of the platform.

“We are developing integrated payments, voice calls, cross-recommendations that will allow any business to scale with the capabilities of a massive enterprise, all while maintaining an experience that feels completely human for the end user,” says Matías Pérez, CPO of Vambe.

Expansion to Brazil and development of the agent-to-agent engine

With the new investment, Vambe will scale its operations in Chile and Mexico, while in 2026 it will expand to Brazil, one of the strategic markets in Latin America. At the same time, the company will develop an agent-to-agent advertising recommendation engine, a technology that will allow agents from different companies to collaborate with each other and generate the first network effect in conversational commerce.

This advancement includes new capabilities in development, such as integrated payments, voice calling, and cross-recommendations, all designed so that any business can operate with the efficiency of a large corporation while maintaining an interaction that feels fully human.