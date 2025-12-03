Creditas closes Series G round of US$108 million with Andbank and ends with a 30% lower valuation

Creditas, the Brazilian fintech founded by Sergio Furio, closed its Series G financing round, raising US$108 million led by the Andbank Group, a European institution that manages approximately US$60 billion. However, the transaction valued the company at US$3.3 billion, considerably below the US$4.5 billion it reached in its 2022 Series F.

Credits and the fall in valuation

Creditas’ valuation fell US$1.2 billion between 2022 and 2024, going from US$4.5 billion to US$3.3 billion. The 2022 Series F had positioned Creditas as one of the most valuable fintech companies in Brazil.

The agreement includes the acquisition of Andbank Brazil’s banking license by Creditas and establishes a strategic alliance to expand Andbank Wealth, focused on private banking in Brazil.

Banking license and strategic alliance with Andbank

Despite the adjustment in its valuation, the purchase of Andbank Brasil’s banking license brings clear signs of strength for Creditas, allowing it to operate as a complete financial institution. Fintech managed to secure new capital in a complex market; It is not a direct reflection of Creditas, it is a sample of what Latin American fintech companies have suffered after the investment boom during the pandemic.

Furthermore, the entry of Andbank, a solid and strategic European bank, provides stability and institutional support. The fintech received an additional extension of US$50 million as part of the courtship with the European bank.

Is the IPO approaching or still distant?

The purchase of Andbank Brazil’s banking license and operational integration strengthen its structure and improve its chances of achieving profitability. All of this can offer Creditas the time needed to reorganize its operations and prepare for a future liquidity event, such as an IPO or similar exit. Let us remember that Nubank, founded a year after Creditas, carried out its Series G just before listing on the stock market in 2021.

The Andbank Group reinforces its commitment to Brazil with a presence focused on the private banking segment, with Creditas as a strategic partner. The alliance seeks to expand Andbank Wealth in the Brazilian market.

«Creditas has built a unique business model in the market. The integration of Andbank and the strengthening of the financing strategy significantly expand the growth potential of the company and increase its impact in the coming years,” declared Sergio Furio, CEO of Creditas.