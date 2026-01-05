EdTech “Luca” raises US$8 million in Series A

Luca, a learning platform powered by artificial intelligence, closed a Series A round for US$8 million led by 6 Degrees Capital, a Tier 1 venture capital fund based in the United Kingdom and Belgium. The EdTech recognized by Google and Arizona State University as the third best in the world seeks to consolidate itself as the leader in basic education in Mexico over the next five years.

The round included participation from Explorer, Heartcore Capital and Shilling VC. This raising brings the total capital raised by Luca to more than US$13 million since its seed round in 2022, consolidating its growth as one of the most promising EdTech in the global ecosystem.

With more than 30,000 active students in Mexican schools, Luca records measurable results: 28% savings in academic management times for teachers and 20% improvement in learning thanks to digital content that quickly identifies knowledge gaps.

A new education model in Latam

Frederico Bello, founder and CEO of Luca, built a career at institutions such as Morgan Stanley, Uber and The Power MBA before dedicating himself to transforming education. His conviction is to improve this sector, it has the potential for social and economic impact in Latin America.

The operation includes the incorporation of two high-profile operators to the board: Juan Romero, former CEO of Pearson LATAM and current CEO of ISP LATAM (International Schools Partnership), and Vasco Pedro, founder of Unbabel and Spinnable IA.

Mexico represents the third largest student population in Latin America at the basic level, with more than 30 million students. Considering all of Spanish-speaking Latin America, the market exceeds 120 million students, the third largest in the world after India and China.

How the platform works and what problems it solves

Luca is a hybrid educational system that combines digital and printed content for primary and secondary schools, covering the complete curriculum of each level. The platform is aligned with the NEM and allows content to be adapted to the pace of each student. Use advanced artificial intelligence tools to relieve administrative burden.

For school leaders, Luca offers a robust data-driven decision-making platform. For parents, it provides transparent and continuous information about their children’s progress.

“Artificial intelligence opens up an unprecedented opportunity. For the first time, we can bring truly personalized learning at scale to millions of students,” said Bello.

Expansion plans with new capital

With this investment, Luca will execute the strategy of consolidating its presence in Mexico and becoming the dominant player in the K-12 segment in the next five years, starting operations in other Latin American countries and developing new personalized education products through artificial intelligence.

In just three years, Luca established itself as one of the fastest growing SaaS companies in Mexico and the world. In 2025, it multiplied its turnover by five and this new school year maintains the same pace in growth in income and number of schools. Today it operates with profitability and a scalable model.

At Luca, artificial intelligence enhances learning, but the heart of the startup remains human. Each tool has been designed with the support of pedagogical experts and is inspired by successful educational models such as those of Finland and Singapore. Its methodological approach incorporates practices such as microlearning, gamification and hybrid education complemented with AI.