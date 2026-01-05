Develop before directing: Sebastián Hevia’s journey in AgendaPro

During the first years, the team was small and Sebastián programmed practically everything. Then there were two people, then five, and so on. The growth was gradual, but constant.

“When there were five of us, I was still a developer, except that I also led the team,” he explains.

Today, with more than 50 people in technology, he recognizes that only now does his day-to-day life resemble that of a traditional CTO.

Still, there is one part that is strange. “I would much rather be programming than have twenty interviews a week,” he admits. Programming remains his natural space. He reads every day about new technologies and closely follows the progress of artificial intelligence, although he recognizes that he can no longer go as deep as before.

“I don’t want to stay behind the wave,” he says, aware that his role today requires other priorities.

Throughout the conversation, Hevia returns again and again to an idea that runs through all of her experience: the role was never completely clear from the beginning, and perhaps it never will be.