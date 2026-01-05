Develop before directing: Sebastián Hevia’s journey in AgendaPro

It is around noon when Sebastián Hevia, 37 years old, takes time to talk. His agenda is marked by meetings, interviews and strategic decisions, but his way of speaking is not that of a distant executive. He speaks as someone who still feels part of the team he builds. “I don’t feel like anyone’s boss,” he says later. “I feel like a builder.”
That concept – builder – appears again and again in his story. Although today he is CTO of AgendaPro, a scale-up with more than eleven years of history and presence in several Latin American countries, his identity remains anchored in development, in understanding the problem before the solution and not losing sight of those who use the product.
The beginning: when programming was not enough
Before AgendaPro, Sebastián worked at LAN, today known as Latam Airlines, during the airline’s merger process. Participated in the migration of the reservation system, a large-scale project with high technical complexity. The experience was challenging, but also decisive.
“It was an incredible challenge, a project where hundreds of people were involved, but I felt like a nut inside a gigantic machine,” he remembers. The feeling of not being able to measure its impact led him to question the path he was following.
In his last year of university, and almost by coincidence, the opportunity arose to join the AgendaPro foundation. One of his future partners contacted him to develop the product from scratch.
Sebastián accepted while he was still finishing his studies. At the end of 2013 they began programming; In 2014 he was already dedicated full time.
“AgendaPro is my first and only full-time job. And although I have always had the title of CTO, that role has completely changed over time,” says Sebastián.
From developer to AgendaPro leader
During the first years, the team was small and Sebastián programmed practically everything. Then there were two people, then five, and so on. The growth was gradual, but constant.
“When there were five of us, I was still a developer, except that I also led the team,” he explains.
Today, with more than 50 people in technology, he recognizes that only now does his day-to-day life resemble that of a traditional CTO.
Still, there is one part that is strange. “I would much rather be programming than have twenty interviews a week,” he admits. Programming remains his natural space. He reads every day about new technologies and closely follows the progress of artificial intelligence, although he recognizes that he can no longer go as deep as before.
“I don’t want to stay behind the wave,” he says, aware that his role today requires other priorities.
Throughout the conversation, Hevia returns again and again to an idea that runs through all of her experience: the role was never completely clear from the beginning, and perhaps it never will be.
What was your personal path from developer to CTO? Was there a key moment when you felt like you shifted from just programming to leading?
It’s a curious question, because I have always been a CTO, at least in title. AgendaPro is my first formal job. At first I was the only developer, then there were two of us, then five, and I continued programming. Today the technology team is more than 50 people and only now do I feel like I do things more typical of a CTO. My path as a CTO has changed depending entirely on the stage of the company.
Today, thinking about December 2025, do you feel completely CTO?
I still feel like a builder. I don’t feel like anyone’s boss, I feel like I’m part of a giant team that wants to achieve a common goal. My tasks today have more to do with management, strategy, budget, but I am also very involved in recruiting.
Do you miss your more developer side?
Yes, totally. I love programming. I would much rather be programming than doing interviews.
Technology, AI and decisions that scale
Technological decisions at AgendaPro do not follow rigid dogmas. Sebastián explains it clearly: it is not about adopting a technology because it is fashionable, but because it allows teams to work with greater autonomy.
How is AgendaPro driving artificial intelligence projects today?
We already have two products and we are on the third in development and, perhaps, how many more products we create. We do not do AI to do AI, we are on a mission to do it so that our clients can save hours of work and worry. We just want to give peace of mind to people, and calm their finances.
With thousands of businesses depending on AgendaPro, Sebastián recognizes constant pressure. Friends and family use the product, comment on it, criticize it. That raises the bar.
“You don’t want to be that software that promised to fix something and didn’t,” he says.
Motivation comes from both pride and empathy with other entrepreneurs. “I still feel like an entrepreneur and I know how frustrating it is when a tool doesn’t deliver what it promises.”
What motivates you to want to continue building a large project with AgendaPro?
My dream is not to go live in Silicon Valley and be next to leading companies, like Apple, Google, Facebook, whoever, but I would love to stay here in Chile, continue doing something brutal here and be able to show the world that the density of quality that we have here is impressive.
look forward
After closing a series B with American investment, Sebastián does not feel that there is an arrival point. “This is just a new stage,” he says. The focus remains the same: build the best product possible.
What is the biggest dream you have for AgendaPro?
My dream is that we are so inserted in everyone’s daily life, that people think of AgendaPro and say “they are the ones who manage my reservations”… We all have multiple motivations in life, some want to look good, others have desires for health treatments, others want to play sports and we as AgendaPro can be inserted in life, in their daily lives, and be part of practically all people.
The final reflection does not remain with a leader Sebastián, who observes everything from above, but with a Sebastián who dreams of developing again, of changing the lives of his clients, of improving in the future to deliver a better project. But the only thing he is sure of is that he will never change what he does, and where he does it, at AgendaPro.
What advice would you pass on to the Sebastian of 10 years ago? Should you dare to use Agenda Pro?
I would tell Sebastián from before, not to waste a year at LAN, it is a company to be a school.
But if the question is whether I would return to AgendaPro, I would say yes a thousand times. I love what I do, I am tremendously lucky. I don’t think I have ever said in my life that I don’t want to go to work tomorrow. I love what I do, and I want to continue doing it for many years.