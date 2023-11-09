Dollar Linked Bonds: the financial strategy of entrepreneurs in times of devaluation

Entrepreneurs, as brave individuals who venture into the business world, are exposed to a series of financial challenges, especially in an economic environment like Argentina, where the devaluation of the peso is a constant concern.

For these entrepreneurs, protecting their capital in pesos is essential. A smart strategy in this regard could be to consider investing in Dollar Linked Bonds. In this article, we will explore how entrepreneurs can use this financial instrument to protect their capital in pesos in a context of dollar devaluation.

Before diving into how entrepreneurs can benefit from Dollar Linked Bonds, it is essential to understand what these financial instruments consist of. Dollar Linked Bonds are issued in Argentine pesos, but are linked to the value of the US dollar. This means that its value is adjusted based on the dollar exchange rate, providing a measure of protection against the devaluation of the Argentine peso.

1. Protection against devaluation: Entrepreneurs who maintain their capital in Argentine pesos may face significant losses due to currency devaluation. Dollar Linked Bonds act as a kind of dollar “anchor,” meaning that as the dollar rises, the value of your investments in these bonds also increases. This helps protect entrepreneurs’ capital from devaluation.

2. Returns in dollars: In addition to capital protection, Dollar Linked Bonds also offer returns in US dollars. This can be especially beneficial for entrepreneurs who are considering future expansion or investments abroad, as it provides them with a capital base in a hard currency.

3. Portfolio diversification: Entrepreneurs can use Dollar Linked Bonds as a part of their diversification strategy. Keeping all assets in a single currency, particularly the Argentine peso, can be risky. Dollar Linked Bonds offer the opportunity to diversify and reduce the risk of loss in the event of a significant devaluation.

1. Establish an investment strategy: It is important that entrepreneurs have a clear strategy when investing in Dollar Linked Bonds. This involves defining the investment objectives, terms and the amount of capital they wish to allocate to these bonds.

2. Keep an eye on the market: The economy and financial markets can be volatile. Entrepreneurs should be attentive to economic trends and news that may affect the value of the dollar and, therefore, the value of their bonds.

3. Consider professional advice: In many cases, it may be beneficial to seek the advice of a financial advisor or investment expert before investing in Dollar Linked Bonds. A professional can help develop a personalized investment strategy and provide guidance on when to buy or sell these bonds.

In conclusion, Dollar Linked Bonds are a valuable financial tool that entrepreneurs can use to protect their capital in Argentine pesos against the devaluation of the dollar. They offer security and the opportunity to maintain returns in a strong currency.

However, it is important for entrepreneurs to develop a solid investment strategy and be willing to follow the market closely. Diversification and professional advice are also key factors for success in this investment strategy.