Corporate transformation in the era of disruption: strategy, innovation and intrapreneurship

In an ever-changing world, organizations, originally designed for efficiency, repetition and scale rather than flexibility, face unprecedented challenges and must turn to innovation, intrapreneurship and a renewed understanding of how to formulate strategy.

As we enter this new era of powerful individuals and multiplying communities, it is crucial that corporate leaders embrace the transformation, understand its implications and make it more flexible their companies to adapt to changing market dynamicsreducing risks and capitalizing on opportunities.

The capacity of analysis, generation, creation and reformulation of business models It is incredibly powerful and still little understood. Allows us differentiate ourselves, pursue disruptive innovations, reduce risks, maximize opportunities in the face of shocks and protect ourselves from multiplying horizontal competitors. It is not simply about coming up with new products or services, but about holistically and dynamically reviewing the creation, delivery and capture of value, always with business actors at the center, giving us insights and information. Leaders seeking to drive innovation in this way must be aware that business models are like puzzles whose optimal solution often comes from combining diverse perspectives and experiences. The knowledge of the possible pieces is in others.

This search for innovation leads us to explore the concept of intrapreneurship, that is, the ability of the internal team to undertake business from within an organization. It is essential to empower employees to become change's agents within the company, but there is great confusion in practice about how to do it and where to innovate.

My advice: avoid changing what works.

Intrapreneurship may ultimately be the key to an organization's survival and success in this era of disruption, but this exploration must coexist with exploitation of existing businesses and Clayton M. Christensen has already made clear the complexity of this problem in his book The Innovator's Dilemma.

The strategy in this new era of entrepreneurs and change agents must be flexible, adaptive and based on collaboration. Corporations can no longer rely solely on inertia and established practices to stay at the top of their industry. Instead, they must adopt an innovative approach that includes Exploring opportunities outside your sector, constantly learning and building strong relationships with other actors in the business ecosystem. The future of work is uncertain and full of challenges, but it also offers unique opportunities for those leaders who are willing to adapt and evolve. Innovation, intrapreneurship, and a flexible strategy are key components to successfully navigate this new corporate landscape.

If we are able to embrace these concepts and adopt a more human and collaborative approach in our companieswe will be in a privileged position to lead the transformation and ensure a prosperous future for both our organizations and the communities in which we operate.

As we move forward on this path, let us remember that the diversity, tolerance and respect They are essential to maintain optimism and build a better world for future generations. Together we can challenge the establishedface our fears and bring our boldest dreams and visions to life.