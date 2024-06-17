Ciudad Empresaria presented the largest world-class Coworking in the interior

The Ciudad Empresaria corporate complex presented the largest Coworking in the interior of the country.

The initiative required a partial investment in the adaptation of the property close to 10 million pesos, it has 7,500 m2 covered, 800 jobs arranged in 4 modules of 200 each, “World Class” quality, flexible and integrable to house enterprises. sole proprietorships, to SMEs and multinational companies. The infrastructure is completed with 40 meeting rooms with capacity for up to 12 people each, among other features; to which are added the more than 23 rooms of the Quorum Córdoba Hotel Congress and Convention Center (with capacity for more than 4,000 people).

Conceived under a modern format, the Coworking also has international-level ergonomic furniture, redundant electrical networks, high-speed Internet and parking. In addition to having the exclusive benefits of being part of the “business ecosystem” of Ciudad Empresaria integrated, among others, by multinational companies such as HP, Intel, McAfee and Mercado Libre, and institutions such as the Córdoba Innovar y Emprender Agency, UVITEC, among others. others.

The offer is complemented by a large recreation space and its own gastronomic proposal “La Esquinita”, due to its location in one of the corners of the central building.

“With this proposal, Ciudad Empresaria complements its offer of world-class offices and work spaces, adapting to all the possibilities and needs of the market and on a large scale, being able to accommodate large multinational and national corporations that require open floor plans of up to 2,000 m2. u complete buildings, but also give space to the entrepreneur, whom we can accompany in their growth with an integrated and flexible offer”, says Daniel Parodi, president of the company.

It is worth remembering that in mid-2015 the company developed two coworking spaces in Ciudad Empresaria, which were quickly rented, which reinforced the need to expand the offer in these integrated and collaborative formats.

“Today the market is demanding offices with individual positions or coworking not only as a way to deal with costs, but also to promote a more productive work environment, where synergy, innovation and networking are key factors for the development of business”he added.

Accelerated ecosystem

One of the objectives of the creation of Coworking is to promote the establishment of technological ventures or start-ups, which, after evolution or maturation, can receive financial assistance, training and mentoring through INNOVA SV, the accelerator and angel network of Ciudad Empresaria, which already has global projects in the process of internationalization. This accelerator currently has operations in Silicon Valley, Mexico City, Santiago de Chile and Latin America.

Coworking numbers

– 500 m2.

– 800 World-class workstations with individual drawers.

– 4 modules of 200 seats each.

– 40 meeting rooms.

– 5 training rooms.

– Equipped kitchenette.

– “La Esquinita”, bar with capacity for 160 people.

– Outdoor gastronomic space.

– Recreation spaces with ping pong and foosball.

– High-speed Wi-Fi Internet connection.

– Free parking.

– Maintenance and cleaning of the office.

– Air-conditioned environment.

– CEM Benefits (CIUDAD EMPRESARIA's benefits program that grants important benefits and discounts on property services)