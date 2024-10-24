Chamtac: Air Conditioning Installation in Córdoba

Chamtac is a local air conditioning installation company in Córdoba, Capital. Founded in 2010 by two registered technicians with extensive experience in the sector, the company specializes in the installation of split, multi-split air conditioning equipment and industrial equipment. Since its founding, Chamtac has focused on providing efficient and accessible solutions for both homes and businesses.

The company works with all air conditioning brands available in Córdoba, which allows them to offer their customers a variety of options that adapt to their needs. Its commitment to transparency is one of the fundamental pillars of Chamtac. Every time a client communicates through its website or Google profile, the company responds within an estimated period of five minutes, thanks to a team dedicated exclusively to receiving queries. Additionally, they offer a free, no-obligation quote, giving the customer the chance to compare their prices with those of the competition before making a decision.

Once the customer decides to proceed with the service, Chamtac coordinates a convenient day to perform the installation. The company’s philosophy is to complete the job on the same day so that the customer can start enjoying their air conditioning as soon as possible. This approach allows customers to experience fast and efficient service.

The growth that Chamtac has had in recent months has been due, in large part, to its SEO strategy. For this, web development, keyword research and the link building strategy were essential. This allowed Chamtac to obtain daily consultations at a very low cost, boosting its billing.

Today Chamtac receives daily queries from its website and Google profile without paying for advertising, demonstrating that our strategy is very effective for this type of business.