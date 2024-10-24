Self-esteem, capital necessary to undertake

Entrepreneurship is more than having an idea, finding an opportunity or having capital to start a business. A high dose of self-esteem and self-confidence is also necessary.

If we have low self-confidence we expose ourselves to a blockage in decision and action. It is that sensation that we generally define as “tummy tingling” and that completely paralyzes us.

These toxic emotions come to us in the form of phrases like “I don’t know if I can” “What if it goes wrong? “, “What if they say no?among others.

If you feel identified, it may be time to abandon negative thoughts to begin to focus on the results and the tools we will rely on to achieve them.

It’s about changing the switch. Disconnect from insecurities and low self-esteem to connect with the best of us. Stop looking at the impediments and focus on what we want to achieve,

Because we are capable of achieving more, much more than we believe. Like the falcon in this story:

“Once upon a time there was a very capricious king who had a very beautiful and good daughter. He wanted to marry her, although he made a somewhat absurd condition. He established that the man who was able to make a falcon that had been perched on a branch for some time fly would be chosen. And no one, absolutely no one until now had managed to do it.

A number of characters appeared at the palace and with different tricks tried to make the bird fly, however, none of them succeeded.

They say that one morning the king woke up and saw the falcon flying through his garden.

Her daughter already had a suitor and when she sent for him she asked him how he had performed such a miracle. When he was in front of the peasant he said:

– Did you make the falcon fly? How did you do it? Are you a magician, perhaps?



Between happy and intimidated, the little man only explained:

– “It wasn’t difficult, Your Highness: I just cut the branch, then the hawk realized that it had wings and simply took off.

No one knows what they are capable of, until they try!”

Happy week, happy endeavors, happy life to all.

Marcelo Berenstein

(email protected)