Brazilian logtech raises US$28 million and accelerates transportation financing in Brazil

Frete.com, a Brazilian logtech founded by Federico Vega, announced the structuring of a Credit Rights Investment Fund (FIDC) for US$28 million, developed by XP, with the aim of expanding access to working capital for companies in the cargo transportation sector in Brazil.

The Brazilian company operates a digital freight marketplace through Fretebras, connecting shippers, carriers and truckers. Currently, the platform serves more than 25,000 transportation companies and nearly 900,000 drivers, consolidating its presence in the country’s road logistics ecosystem.

Frete: Escalation of credit as an engine of growth

The resources raised will allow Frete.com to expand its credit program, providing liquidity to transporters and logistics operators who depend on the marketplace for their operations.

“The investment by XP – one of the largest banks in Latin America – validates the solidity of the company’s credit model and the impact it has generated in the road transportation sector,” says Eduardo Jotha, responsible for fund management at Frete.com.

Operational traction and projections for 2026

At the end of 2025, Frete.com had granted approximately US$120 million in credit to companies in the sector. With the new financing structure, the company plans to exceed US$300 million in credit volume during 2026, reinforcing its position as a provider of integrated financial solutions for logistics.

The combination of technology, operational data and financing consolidates Frete.com as a relevant player in the modernization of road freight transportation in Brazil.