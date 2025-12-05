Are you ready to disrupt? Because Raven is not for everyone

In every interview, panel discussion, event, most focus their priorities on technology as their next step in innovation. Raven does not compete in a traditional way, its advantage is that its innovation does not lie in technology, but in evolving the business model.

“The way to solve the problem is not linear, it is not transformative, it is disruptive.” mentioned Juan José de la Torre, CEO of Raven.

Disruption as a competitive advantage

Part of Raven’s work has been to educate and clarify what disruption is and is not. As part of this effort, of the Tower participated in ETM with the workshop “Built to disrupt”, where he explained how startups transform execution into their greatest competitive advantage before an estimated audience of 100 people.

Approaching its fifth birthday, Raven faces a key challenge: how to scale without compromising quality? Its vision is to become the strategic partner of any organization seeking accelerated business growth, disruption, and evolving its value proposition with real results.

But they are also clear: “Raven is not for everyone, it is for professionals and companies that are determined to lead their industries with disruption, to create and capture new market value.”

And despite not having a conventional method, they have made their clients feel comfortable, accompanied and guided, from workshops to the integration of AI to build their routes, Raven has earned the trust of those who seek it.

Today they operate in Chile, Argentina, Mexico, Spain, Colombia and Germany, with more than 150 collaborators around the world, and expansion plans to the United States and other countries. Working with clients that are part of the Fortune 500 index (Large Enterprises) and High-Growth Companies (Scale-Ups), under the Think-Build-Sell methodology: think, build and sell to design new business models, build technological solutions with speed and precision, activate sales with a focus on real results.

New book winner of the Silver Award at the Nonfiction Book Awards USA

Raven’s success is not just about ideas. Faced with the need to redefine business transformation, not as a technological process, but as a human, intentional and strategic design change, of the Tower recently released his new book TRANSFORMATION. DESIGNED., recognized by the Nonfiction Authors Association with a Silver Award for its originality, clarity and contribution to global knowledge.

The purpose of the book is to share with leaders, strategists and entrepreneurs the keys to achieving successful execution in business transformation and acceleration programs, with a guide that helps the reader understand that transformation can be designed.

The work offers case studies and a practical “toolkit” so that anyone can structure a disruptive transformation process within their business or startup: “We want to help more organizations move forward, even if they are not our clients.”, concluded the Raven CEO.