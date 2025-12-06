Argentine Healthtech raises US$2.2 million to bring its technology to more hospitals

Avedian, the Argentine healthtech founded by three brothers in 2017, closed an investment round of US$ 2.2 million led by Meet Capital, with participation from angel investors from the healthcare sector and family offices. The operation was advised by Equitum and Capitus.

The startup develops artificial intelligence technology that optimizes clinical flows in hospitals, anticipates medical risks and reduces operating costs. With more than US$2 million in revenue and a presence in five Latin American countries, Avedian recently signed a global distribution agreement that will bring its solutions to more than 90 health systems in markets such as China, India, Saudi Arabia and Switzerland.

«This round encourages us to bring our technology to hospitals around the world. The next stage is clear: Scale and demonstrate that AI can transform healthcare in a real and measurable way,” stated Guillermo Tabares, CEO and co-founder of Avedian.

From family sanatorium to global startup

Avedian was founded by the Tabares brothers: Guillermo (surgeon and CEO of the initiative), Pablo (lawyer and COO) and Facundo (public accountant and CFO), third generation of entrepreneurs in the healthcare field. The three graduated from the National University of Córdoba and today lead a team of 45 people.

«We were raised and grew up in a sanatorium and a prepaid medicine company. We saw up close how clinical and financial decisions are made. That experience gave us a conviction: Technology can be the key to unlocking the bottlenecks that make the health system inefficient,” Tabares mentioned.

Artificial intelligence that predicts medical complications

The startup developed two main platforms: Hosdatia, aimed at hospitals and clinics, and Insuria, aimed at financiers. Both solutions incorporate artificial intelligence capable of centralizing dispersed information from affiliation, medical audit and billing systems.

Avedian platforms optimize hospital beds, anticipate changes in patient outcomes, control costs and audit medical processes in real time. Their solutions can improve bed availability by up to 30%, increase revenue by 40%, reduce the average stay by 25% and reduce the costs of non-quality by 20%.

“They anticipate complications, personalize care and allow health systems to be more efficient,” explains Tabares about the capabilities of their AI-powered platforms.

Avedian and its global expansion

Avedian provides services to the Provincial Health Insurance Administration (Apross) in Córdoba, the Keralty group in Colombia, ARS Primera in the Dominican Republic and RIMAC Seguros in Peru. During 2024, turnover exceeded US$2 million.

The most recent milestone was the signing of a distribution contract with a leading American hospital that enabled the company to reach global markets. Thanks to this agreement, the solutions will be distributed in China, India, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, Mexico and Southeast Asian countries.

The invested capital will be used to expand engineering teams, enhance data science and strengthen commercial alliances in new markets.