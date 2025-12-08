Talana brought together more than 200 HR leaders at the Claro Arena to discuss the future of work with AI and data

Talana, a people management platform, successfully developed the new edition of the “HR Challenge: Advance” at the Claro Arena in Santiago. The event brought together more than 200 human resources professionals to analyze how technology, data and well-being are redefining talent management towards 2026.

The meeting delved into trends that are reconfiguring people management: task automation, strategic use of artificial intelligence, new work cultures, data-based performance measurement and well-being strategies.

Digital transformation and work culture as axes of the future of HR

The event brought together in an after-office key figures of the labor ecosystem such as Gabriel Puliatti (CEO & Founder of Emptor), Camila Zacharias (Health Operations Division Manager of ACHS), Ángeles Collell of VSPT Wine Group, Montserrat Lewin of David del Curto, Carmen Luz Morales of W-UP and the special participation of Felipe Sánchez, gastronomic entrepreneur.

The latter highlighted: “I love that a human resources platform dares to do different things. It’s not just about promoting products, but about creating experiences that open your mind. That Talana has chosen such a novel place and such a creative format speaks of a team that thinks outside the typical.”

One of the most commented axes was the move from an administrative role to a strategic one, with decisions based on insights and technology. The importance of culture and well-being also emerged.

Along these lines, Sánchez added: “I came to invite people to think that the impossible is possible. In my company we have 0% turnover in ten years because we have a good time working, and that is the message: we have the duty to enjoy our working hours. I think that together with Talana we can push that culture.”

Expansion of initiatives for 2026 in Latin America

The company anticipates that this edition marks the beginning of a series of actions aimed at strengthening the talent ecosystem in Chile and Latin America, betting on a future where technology enhances and does not replace human work.

Ignacio Spiniak, CEO of Talana, highlighted the union that the human resources community has. “We love generating these opportunities to do our part in the ecosystem, look for connections, discuss trends and everything that is coming for 2026,” he said.

Regarding Talana, Spiniak concluded: “We continue to invest and innovate, bringing the world’s best practices in people management. We are adding channels and formats to be closer to our customers, so I am looking forward to how 2026 is coming.”