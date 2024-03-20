9 great quotes from Nikola Tesla

Nikola Tesla was one of the most important figures of the 19th and early 20th centuries. His discoveries were the basis of many of the things we enjoy today, such as alternating current, and his phrases still set sparks flying because they were brilliant, transgressive and almost irrefutable.

With some of his phrases, Nicholas Tesla He was able to silence many, reflect on existence, life, the value of work and even foresee the future. Below we show you some of them so that you can judge for yourself whether or not he was a genius and not just because of his inventions.

“I’m not worried that they stole my idea, but that they don’t have any of their own.”

“Being alone, that is the secret of invention; Being alone is when ideas are born.”

“Of all things, what I like the most are books.”

“We crave new sensations but soon become indifferent to them. The wonders of yesterday are today common occurrences.”

“If your hatred could be turned into electricity, it would light up the entire world.”

“Genius is ephemeral, races and nations come and disappear, but man remains”

“In the 21st century, the robot will take the place that slaves occupied in ancient civilizations.”

“Our virtues and our failures are inseparable, like strength and matter. When they are separated, man does not exist.”

«Life is and will always remain an equation incapable of solving, but it has certain factors that we know»

“Our senses allow us to perceive only a small portion of the outside world”

«I don’t think there is any more intense emotion for an inventor than seeing one of his creations working. “That emotion makes one forget to eat, sleep, everything.”

«Mutual understanding would be greatly facilitated by the use of a universal language»

“Science is nothing but a perversion of itself, unless it has as its ultimate goal the improvement of humanity.”