N5 will invest USD $20 million in Argentine startups

N5, a technology company specialized in the financial industry, announces its new expansion strategy through the acquisition of Argentine software and professional services companies related to the financial sector, with preference for those that already have an annual income of at least USD $1 million .

With the aim of strengthening its presence throughout Latin America, the organization will seek to accelerate its growth and promote innovation in solutions for an industry in constant change. To meet this goal, it will disburse USD $20 million throughout the year. Those interested may complete This formulary for a pre-evaluation.

«Our focus is, and always will be, to offer something differentiated to our customers. And while N5’s philosophy is to build the entire technology, there are some specific functionalities that we can more quickly add to our solutions with the help of other capable companies.«explains Julián Colombo, CEO and founder of N5.

The company purchase strategy aims to encourage N5 to consolidate its leadership in the market and accelerate its growth. The investment in Argentine companies comes after an investment round announced in September 2023.

«We have always been a company that acts with great caution, spending considerable time before making any decision. We serve a traditionally risk-averse industry, which makes our assessment approach extremely cautious. Our goal continues to be how we can offer even more value to our clients, improving our services and solutions to meet their needs effectively. »says Colombo.

The multinational, with a presence in 15 countries, has already started conversations with potential candidates and continues to look for other companies.