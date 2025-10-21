7 lottery wins and €1 million: how he cracked the system

Some people are simply born under a lucky star—or so it seems! But is luck something written in the cosmos, or is there actually a method behind repeated fortune? Richard Lustig, who won the lottery an astonishing seven times, believed that luck might not be as random as people think. Ready for his secrets?

The Great Divide: Lucky and Less Lucky

It hardly takes scientific proof to state the obvious: life is sprinkled with lucky souls and those who seem to always get the short end of the stick. Some blame the stars, destiny, or mysterious energies. One thing’s certain, though: luck, in one form or another, makes its mark on everyone’s path.

Take a closer look, and you’ll spot people who somehow always wind up in the right place at precisely the right moment. They cross paths with the right people and catch the best opportunities. But is their good fortune simply down to chance, or is there a hidden system for bending luck your way?

Meet Richard Lustig: Luck, or Something More?

That’s the question at the heart of Richard Lustig’s story. Called by many a particularly lucky man, Lustig claimed the lottery jackpot not once but seven times, walking away with more than €1 million. This remarkable run led him to share the approach he claimed led to his wins. Spoiler: it’s not about complex mathematical magic, so you can probably put the calculator down (unless you just like the buttons).

According to his interview with Forbes magazine, Lustig’s “secret” is based on personal experience and careful practice, not some unreachable mathematical formula. So, what did he actually recommend?

Avoid Quick Picks: “Every time you buy a quick selection, you end up with a different set of numbers,” Lustig explained. This, he argued, means your chances are always the worst for that particular draw. So, step away from those randomly generated tickets!

Don’t Just Use Birthdays: Choosing only birthdays (which, as you know, only use numbers up to 31) is a surefire way to limit your chances—and share the jackpot with 20 to 40 other people. If you want to win big, expand your number choices beyond your loved ones’ cake days.

Stick to Your Numbers: “Remember, it’s a combination of numbers, not individual ones, that wins the grand prize.” Lustig advised picking a set of preferred numbers and using them faithfully. Consistency is key—he also suggested setting up a regular routine, such as playing on specific days.

Set a Budget: “Decide in advance what you can afford to spend.” Lottery fever can sweep you away, but Lustig cautioned never to spend your grocery or rent money on tickets—don’t turn the dream into a financial nightmare! The goal is to get richer, not poorer.

Practical advice, indeed. Keep a cool head, play smart, and resist the urge to chase losses. After all, the idea is to grow your bank account, not empty it into the bottomless pit of lost tickets.

Skeptics, Philosophers, and Pragmats: The Public Reacts

Of course, sharing luck tips on the internet is like tossing breadcrumbs to pigeons—everyone’s got an opinion! Some commentators shrugged off Lustig’s advice. One scoffed, “Come on, nobody knows. He was just lucky, that’s all.” Another said simply, “It’s just a question of luck!” And yet another pushed back further: “His success is 100% luck… these are just randomly drawn numbers…”

A more pragmatic group sought logic in the numbers, suggesting patterns like the Fibonacci sequence. Meanwhile, a disappointed follower bemoaned, “I followed his method but it didn’t work for me, because it’s all about reinvesting your winnings… but I never actually won anything.” Ouch!

Luck Endures, Even When We Don’t Know Why

Sadly, Richard Lustig isn’t around today to comment on the ongoing debate about his legacy. Yet his extraordinary story remains: a man remembered as one of the luckiest people alive after winning the lottery more than seven times.

So, does the universe dish out luck as it pleases—or is there actually a way to give yourself a nudge in the right direction? Maybe the best takeaway is to play with moderation, pick your numbers wisely, and never lose your sense of humor. After all, if fortune smiles, you might just be ready!